Mega Millions ticket sold in Northern Virginia worth $2M

By InsideNoVa.com May 30, 2019 10:40 am 05/30/2019 10:40am
A Mega Millions ticket purchased in Northern Virginia for Tuesday’s drawing is worth $2 million.

The ticket was purchased at Saigon Bakery & Deli at 6773 Wilson Blvd. in Falls Church, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

The jackpot numbers were 9-21-34-42-50 with a Mega Ball of 21. The local ticket matched the first five numbers and missed the Mega Ball.

Normally that would win $1 million, but the ticket holder spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier to double the prize.

The odds of matching five numbers is 1 in 12,607,306.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

No ticket in Tuesday’s drawing matched all six numbers, bringing Friday’s jackpot to $444 million.

