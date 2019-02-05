Finn Thai Restaurant opening soon in North Point Village Center

The Reston opening will mark the third Finn Thai restaurant. The other two locations are in Purcellville and in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, RestonNow.com, and republished with permission.

Finn Thai Restaurant and Bar is planning to open soon in the North Point Village Center.

An employee told Reston Now that the restaurant is almost finished with the inspections process. If everything goes as planned, the restaurant could open as soon as the middle of next week — right around Valentine’s Day.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY | Like this article? Read more by subscribing to RestonNow.com’s newsletter today.

An exact date, though, has not been set yet.

The Reston opening will mark the third Finn Thai restaurant. Currently, one location is in Purcellville and a second one is in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Finn Thai will fill the vacant spot at 1466 North Point Village Center, which has been empty since Payless left in 2017.

Photos via Finn Thai website and @GigiBennett_DC/Twitter

RestonNow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to RestonNow.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 RestonNow.com