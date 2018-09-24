202
Man charged with assaulting child; others at Va. day care might be victims

By Jack Pointer September 24, 2018 3:48 pm 09/24/2018 03:48pm
Jose Garcia Urrutia Luna

WASHINGTON — An Alexandria man is being held without bond after Fairfax County police say he sexually abused a child at a Virginia home day care.

Investigators also fear that there may be other victims as well.

Jose Garcia Urrutia Luna, 54, has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. Police were called to the day care, located at 3012 Popkins Lane, earlier this month after a mother learned her child was abused by a man living at the residence.

Parents who think their child had contact with Garcia Urrutia Luna should call 703-246-7800. They can also contact Crime Solvers or text “TIP187” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

