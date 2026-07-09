How a girl’s TikTok idea led her dad to ‘Shark Tank’

During a recent appearance on WTOP’s podcast Founding DC, Justin Baer, the founder and CEO of Collars & Co., shared how his pathway from creating polo shirts with dress shirt collars that look good with blazers and sweaters.

Many entrepreneurs believe they have a million-dollar idea that would blow away all of the investors on “Shark Tank.”

The ABC reality TV show has ambitious entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of wealthy investors in hopes of securing funding and a strategic partner.

During a recent appearance on WTOP’s podcast Founding DC, Justin Baer, the founder and CEO of Collars & Co., shared how his pathway from creating polo shirts with dress shirt collars that look good with blazers and sweaters to his appearance on Shark Tank started thanks to someone near and dear to his heart.

“My 7-year-old daughter said, ‘Dad, you gotta do a TikTok video,’” Baer said “So I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not doing a dance.’”

Instead, Baer made a pitch using his phone, showing the shirts in his closet. It worked. Later on, while he was watching Netflix, he heard a very happy sound.

“Shopify, when you get a sale, it goes ka ching,” Baer explained. “We were just sitting there, and it went ka ching, and I was like ‘someone bought this.’”

In the first month, Baer says they sold $40,000 worth of white polo shirts, and a year later he was on Shark Tank.

“I was in there for about an hour and 15 minutes, and they cut it down to eight minutes,” Baer said. “You’re a character on their show, right? You’re in the cast and it’s about making good television.”

According to Baer, the director did give him advice on creating drama for the show, by telling him, “when the Sharks offer you $100,000 for 10% you don’t just say yes.”

Baer did secure a major investment deal with Mark Cuban and Peter Jones, and he says they’re great, they stay off his back, and when he has questions, he reaches right out to Cuban.

“When I text him or email him, it could be, it could be at 11:30 at night. The guy will write back at 11:35 p.m.,” Baer said. “It’s sick. I mean, he’s on his phone all the time.”

The investment is paying off for all involved, Baer said they are looking to make $100 million this year.

During Baer’s appearance on Founding DC, he laughed and pointed out: “You gotta listen to your kids sometimes.”

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