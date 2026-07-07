Alexandria record store devastated by floods finds new location

A popular record store in Alexandria, Virginia, that saw much of its merchandise destroyed by flooding in January, has found a new home after nearly six months.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Alexandria record store to reopen at new location after damaging flood

A popular record store in Alexandria, Virginia, that saw much of its merchandise destroyed by flooding in January, has found a new home after nearly six months.

The good news for customers is that it is just blocks away from their previous location.

Crooked Beat’s new home is on the same street, Mt. Vernon Avenue, in the Del Rey neighborhood of Alexandria.

“It just feels great that we’re going to be in this neighborhood, and our customers are very, very happy,” said Bill Daly, the store’s owner.

The previous store saw several devastating floods in January that destroyed hundreds of records, some decades old.

“Over $107,000 in damages, and we got zero compensation,” Daly said.

Daly said they were told the basement area never floods when they moved in, but eventually found the place was flooded, forcing them out of the location. For months, the store was only open online and during certain pop-up events.

Kourtney Pompi with Crooked Beat told WTOP that they lost not only the physical location.

“There’s just been also a loss of the community by not being able to come into the store, but it’s been wonderful to see how they’ve been able to come out in the ways that they have, despite us not being open,” Daly said.

That strong support from customers even led to their new location. A longtime supporter, almost three decades, stepped in and bought a row house store location for the business.

“She came and looked at it with us, and she said basically, I’ll buy the building and you move there,” Daly said.

What drives this type of loyalty?

“We talk about music, we’re passionate about it,” Daly said. “We can talk to people about Chuck Brown, we can talk to people about Fugazi, Led Zeppelin, Radiohead, The Clash. A lot of people who are deeply into music can come here.”

They expect to open the new store on Mt. Vernon Avenue in mid-August.

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