US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending May 1: Nonfiction 1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending May 1:

Nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

4. Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About by Isabel Klee, narrated by the author (William Morrow)

5. Wonderful Life with Stephen Fry by SamFry Productions, narrated by Stephen Fry (Audible Originals)

6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

8. Start With Yourself by Emma Grede, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Paradigm by Jonathan Cahn, narrated by Paul Michael (Christian Audio)

10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

3. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

5. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Ruth Wilson, Bill Nighy, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Simon Pegg, Leo Woodall, Mark Addy, Daniel Mays, Gemma Whelan, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

7. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. The Devoted Wife by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Sheridan Smith (Audible Originals)

9. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

10. Five Liars by D.L. Fisher, performed by Jessica Preddy, Cecily Bednar Schmidt, Rebecca LaChance and Norma Butikofer (Audible Studios)

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