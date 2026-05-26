Feeling go-go as hell? Lizzo collaborates with DC band

The collaboration, which interpolates UCB's 2005 hit "Sexy Lady" and is out on June 5, is already generating buzz among fans and critics.

In a move that underscores her reputation as one of pop music’s most adventurous stars, Lizzo has teamed up with UCB, or the Uncalled 4 Band, for a new go-go inspired track that mixes hip-hop and the unmistakable bounce of D.C.’s homegrown sound.

The collaboration, which interpolates UCB’s 2005 hit “Sexy Lady” and is out on June 5, is already generating buzz among fans and critics.

In a post on Instagram, Lizzo — sporting a matching Universal Madness jacket and skirt set — mouths along to a snippet of the song as two members of the group open a van door and make their surprise appearance.

Content warning: The following video contains language that may be unsuitable for certain audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

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