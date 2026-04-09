US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon) 2. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

2. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

3. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “The Keeper” by Tana French (Viking)

5. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “Upward Bound” by Woody Brown (Hogarth)

7. “Cinder Vale” by Peckham/Valenti (King’s Hollow)

8. “Rain of Shadows and Endings (deluxe ed.)” by Melissa K. Roehrich (Kensington)

9. “Between Two Fires” by Christopher Buehlman (Nightfire)

10. “This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me” by Ilona Andrews (Tor)

11. “Kin” by Tayari Jones (Knopf)

12. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

13. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

14. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

15. “The Butcher’s Masquerade” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Meaning of Your Life” by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio)

2. “Phases” by Brandy (Hanover Square)

3. “The Anatomy of Awakening” by Sue Morter (Hay House)

4. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “Psychedelic Therapy” by Derveer/Kurlander (Shambhala)

6. “Let’s Get Cooking” by Remi Cruz Parsons (Simon Element)

7. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

8. “Open to Work” by Roslansky/Raman (Harper Business)

9. “Capitalism for All” by John Hope Bryant (Wiley)

10. “A World Appears” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

11. “Nothing Is Impossible with God” by Shannon Bream (Harper Influence)

12. “Arsenio” by Arsenio Hall (Black Privilege)

13. “The Complete Grilling and Barbecue Cookbook” – (America’s Test Kitchen)

14. “Come Close to Jesus” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. “If the Tree Could Speak” by Tebow/Ruiz (Thomas Nelson)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

2. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

3. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Project Hail Mary (media tie-in)” by Andy Weir (Ballatine)

6. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Hunt the Villain” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

8. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “Just Friends” by Haley Pham (Atria)

11. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

12. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

13. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

14. “Mistakes Were Made” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

15. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

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