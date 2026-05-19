US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending May 15: Nonfiction 1. Suicidal Empathy by Gad Saad, narrated by the author (Broadside…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending May 15:

Nonfiction

1. Suicidal Empathy by Gad Saad, narrated by the author (Broadside Books)

2. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

4. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Birth Vibes by Jen Hamilton, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

8. Take Me To Your Leader by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. A Parade of Horribles by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Alex Hassell, Mark Addy, Simon Pegg, Bill Nighy, Anna Maxwell Martin, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

3. The Fourth Option by Jack Carr and M.P. Woodward, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

8. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (Ecco)

10. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

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