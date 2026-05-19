US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. The Fourth Option by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books) 2. The Deal by…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Fourth Option by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. The Deal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

3. The Score by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

4. The Mistake by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

5. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

7. The Last Mandarin by Louise Penny & Mellissa Fung (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. Fractured by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

9. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

10. 26 Beauties by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Fourth Option (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. A Parade of Horribles: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 8 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

3. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

5. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

8. Famesick: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Lena Dunham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. The Deal (Unabridged) by Elle Kennedy (Audible)

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