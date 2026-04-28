US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Shadow Strike by Brad Taylor (William Morrow) 2. Hope Rises by David Baldacci…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Shadow Strike by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

2. Hope Rises by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

4. A Woman’s Place by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books)

7. Paradox by Aletheia Preston & Douglas Preston (Tor Publishing Group)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Purple State by Dana Perino (Harper)

10. Strangers by Belle Burden (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Famesick: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Lena Dunham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

3. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. If Something Happens to Me by Alex Finlay (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

6. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. Start With Yourself (Unabridged) by Emma Grede (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

9. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

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