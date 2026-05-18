Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 24-30 includes Octavia Spencer and Carey Mulligan

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 24-30: May 24: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 89. Comedian Tommy Chong of…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 24-30:

May 24: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 89. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 88. Musician Bob Dylan is 85. Actor Gary Burghoff (“MASH”) is 83. Singer Patti LaBelle is 82. Actor Priscilla Presley is 81. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 79. Actor Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” ″Iris”) is 77. Actor Alfred Molina is 73. Singer Rosanne Cash is 71. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 66. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 66. Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 61. Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 59. Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” ″Without a Trace”) is 59. Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 57. Guitarist Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes is 57. Actor Dash Mihok (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 52. Actor Bryan Greenberg (film’s “Bride Wars,” TV’s “One Tree Hill”) is 48. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (“Something So Right”) is 46. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 45. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 44. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 40. Country singer Billy Gilman is 38. Rapper G-Eazy is 37. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 32.

May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (“War of the Worlds”) is 97. Actor Ian McKellen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 87. Country singer Jessi Colter is 83. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 83. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 82. Actor Karen Valentine is 79. Actor Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 79. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 79. Actor Patti D’Arbanville (“New York Undercover”) is 75. Actor Connie Sellecca is 71. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 68. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 63. Actor Joseph Reitman (“The Perfect Storm”) is 58. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 56. Actor Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”) is 56. Actor Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures,” “The Help”) is 56. Actor Justin Henry (“Kramer Vs. Kramer,” “Sixteen Candles”) is 55. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 53. Actor Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 50. Actor Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer,” “The Dark Knight”) is 50. Actor Ethan Suplee (“My Name Is Earl”) is 50. Actor Lauren Frost (“Even Stevens”) is 41. Actor Ebonée Noel (TV’s “FBI”) is 36. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 35.

May 26: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 87. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 81. Singer Stevie Nicks is 78. Actor Pam Grier is 77. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 77. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 77. Actor Margaret Colin is 68. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 67. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 66. Actor Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 64. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 64. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 62. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 60. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 58. Actor Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 56. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 55. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 55. Singer Lauryn Hill is 51. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 48. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (“CSI”) is 47. Actor Hrach Titizian (“Homeland”) is 47.

May 27: Actor Lee Meriwether is 91. Actor Bruce Weitz is 83. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 81. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 76. Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor,” “The West Wing”) is 71. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 69. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 68. Actor Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 65. Actor Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 65. Comedian Adam Carolla is 62. Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 61. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 60. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 57. Actor Paul Bettany (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 55. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 55. Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 53. Musician Andre 3000 of Outkast is 51. Rapper Jadakiss is 51. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 51. Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 46. Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 42. Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 36. Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 32. Actor Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 27.

May 28: Actor Carroll Baker is 95. Singer Gladys Knight is 82. Singer Billy Vera is 82. Singer John Fogerty is 81. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 70. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 68. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 64. Actor Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 62. Country singer Phil Vassar is 62. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 61. Singer Kylie Minogue is 58. Rapper Chubb Rock is 58. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 57. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” ″The View”) is 49. R&B singer Jaheim is 49. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 48. Actor Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″Undeclared”) is 47. Actor Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” ″The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 44. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 44. Singer Colbie Caillat is 41. Actor Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 41.

May 29: Singer Rebbie Jackson is 76. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 73. Singer LaToya Jackson is 70. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 69. Actor Annette Bening is 68. Actor Rupert Everett is 67. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 67. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 65. Actor Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 63. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 59. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 59. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” ″Lost”) is 57. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 57. Actor Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 54. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 53. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 52. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 51. Rapper Playa Poncho is 51. Singer Fonseca is 47. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” ″Dr. Ken”) is 45. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 41. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 41. Actor Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”) is 37. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 37. Actor Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” ″One Life To Live”) is 35. Actor Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 33.

May 30: Actor Ruta Lee (“High Rollers,” “What’s My Line?”) is 91. Actor Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 90. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 82. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” ″Sneakers”) is 75. Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 73. Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” ″Married… With Children”) is 68. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 65. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins (“All My Children”) is 64. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 62. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine is 62. Actor Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural”) is 62. Film director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Replacement Killers”) is 61. Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 55. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 55. Singer-actor Idina Menzel is 55. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 51. Rapper Remy Ma is 46. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 44. Actor Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is 39. Actor Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) is 27. Actor Jared Gilmore (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Mad Men”) is 26.

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