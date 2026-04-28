Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Two Sons and Me – PodcastOne
2. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
3. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global
4. 48 Hours: Case by Case – 48 Hours+
5. Second Thought, The Free Press
6. Sources Tell Jeff Passan – ESPN
7. IN IT with Jordan Harper and Ashley Buckler – Barefaced / tentwentytwo
8. America, Actually with Astead Herndon – Vox Media Podcast Network
9. Crime Junkie – mameluco
10. Last Resort – Voyage Media
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.