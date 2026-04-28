Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Two Sons and Me – PodcastOne 2. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartPodcasts and The Volume…

Top New Shows (US)

1. Two Sons and Me – PodcastOne

2. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartPodcasts and The Volume

3. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global

4. 48 Hours: Case by Case – 48 Hours+

5. Second Thought, The Free Press

6. Sources Tell Jeff Passan – ESPN

7. IN IT with Jordan Harper and Ashley Buckler – Barefaced / tentwentytwo

8. America, Actually with Astead Herndon – Vox Media Podcast Network

9. Crime Junkie – mameluco

10. Last Resort – Voyage Media

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