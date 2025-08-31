It’s not too late to catch DC’s Jazz in the Park concert series

Six free outdoor concerts are still on the schedule for D.C.'s Jazz in the Park concert series.

Summer is coming to an end, but you still have a few more opportunities to soak up the last of the sunshine at D.C.’s Jazz in the Park concert series.

The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation kicked off the series of pop-up jazz performances in early July hosted at various neighborhood green spaces across the city. The events run through the end of September.

All six of the remaining concerts will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

See the upcoming show dates and locations below:

Tuesday, Sept. 2 at the Hardy Recreation Center (4500 Q St. NW)

Thursday, Sept. 4 at the Hillcrest Recreation Center (3100 Denver St. SE)

Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Palisades Community Center (5200 Sherier Pl. NW)

Tuesday, Sept. 16 at the Randall Recreation Center (25 I St. SW)

Thursday, Sept. 18 at the Sherwood Recreation Center (640 10th St. NE)

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at the Mitchell Park Recreation Center (1801 23rd St. NW)

All shows are free to attend and open to the public. Remember to bring your own blanket or lawn chair to the concert.

