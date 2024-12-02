US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria) 2. “The Mirror” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s) 3. “The…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

2. “The Mirror” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Songbird & the Heart of Stone” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

4. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)

7. “Trial by Fire” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

10. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

11. “In Too Deep” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

12. “The Half King (deluxe ltd. ed.)” by Melissa Landers (Red Tower)

13. “Icebreaker (deluxe ed.)” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

14. “The Waiting” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

15. “The Grey Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

2. “Cher” by Cher (Dey Street)

3. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

4. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

5. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

8. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

9. “Guinness World Records 2025 – (Guinness World Records)

10. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

11. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

12. “The War on Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

13. “Master of Me” by Keke Palmer (Flatiron)

14. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

15. “The Exorcist Files” by Carlos Martins (Faith Words)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Christmas Tree Farm” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

4. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros (Montlake)

5. “How My Neighbor Stole Christmas” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

6. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

7. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

8. “Solo Leveling, Vol. 10″ by Dubu/Chugong/h-goon (Ize)

9. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

10. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

12. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

13. “The Front Runner” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

14. “The Ashes & the Star-Cursed King” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

15. “The Striker (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

