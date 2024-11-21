US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) 2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The Courting of Bristol Keats (ltd. ed.)” by Mary E. Pearson (Flatiron)

5. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

6. “In Too Deep” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

7. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

8. “Court of the Vampire Queen (collector’s ed.)” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

9. “Butcher & Blackbird (collector’s ed.)” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

10. “The Waiting: a Ballard and Bosch Novel” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

11. “The Grey Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

12. “Clive Cussler: Desolation Code” by Graham Brown (Putnam)

13. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

14. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

15. “Things We Never Got Over (collector’s ed.) “Lucy Score (Bloom)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Martha: The Cookbook” by Martha Stewart (Clarkson Potter)

2. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

3. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

4. “The War on Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

5. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “The Pasta Queen: The Art of Italian Cooking” by Nadia Caterina Munno (Gallery)

9. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. “Guinness World Records 2025″ – (Guinness World Records)

11. “Dawn’s Early Light” by Kevin Roberts (Broadside)

12. “What Time Is Noon?” by Chip Leighton (Countryman)

13. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

14. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Presley/Keough (Random House)

15. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “The Christmas Tree Farm” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “How My Neighbor Stole Christmas” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

5. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

6. “Hexed” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

7. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

9. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

11. “The Striker (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

13. “One Piece, Vol. 107″ by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

14. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Lost and Lassoed” by Lyla Sage (Dial)

_____

