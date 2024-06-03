John Legend, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard headline June entertainment in DC area

Are you looking for some fun events around the D.C. area this summer? Here's a list of them on WTOP's June Entertainment Guide.

It’s the first Monday of a new month, and it’s time to plan some fun summer outings.

We’re rounding up all the fun events around the D.C. area in our June Entertainment Guide below:

June Entertainment Guide:

June 3-15: “Mexodus” by Mosaic Theater at Atlas Performing Arts Center

June 3-16: “Problems Between Sisters” at Studio Theatre

June 3-16: “The Matchbox Magic Flute” at Shakespeare Theatre

June 3-23: “Long Way Down” at Olney Theatre Center

June 3-23: “Topdog/Underdog” at Round House Theatre

June 3-23: “The Elephant in the Room” at Keegan Theatre

June 3-23: “Metamorphoses” at Folger Theatre

June 3-July 7: “Hair” at Signature Theatre

June 4: X Ambassadors at 9:30 Club

June 4-6: John Legend at Wolf Trap

June 5-8: LightReel Film Festival

June 5-23: “Rose: You Are Who You Eat” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

June 6: Bryson Tiller at The Anthem

June 6: “Sweet Tooth” Season 3 on Netflix

June 7: Chris Stapleton at Jiffy Lube Live

June 7: Flo Rida at Nationals Park

June 7: Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” on Netflix

June 7: The Broccoli Ball at Howard Theatre

June 7: Strathmore Children’s Chorus at Strathmore

June 7-9: Capital Jazz Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 7 and 9: Noseda conducts Verdi’s “Otello” at Kennedy Center

June 7-15: “Bye Bye Birdie” at Kennedy Center

June 7-July 14: Step Afrika! at Arena Stage

June 8: Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle at Wolf Trap

June 8: One Direction’s Niall Horan at Jiffy Lube Live

June 8: Tay Tay Dance Party at Capital One Hall

June 8: Judge Reinhold screens “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” at Warner Theatre

June 8: Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere

June 9: Gary Clark Jr. at Wolf Trap

June 9: John Fogerty at Jiffy Lube Live

June 11: John Hiatt at Rams Head Annapolis

June 11: The Turtles at The Birchmere

June 12: Roger Daltrey of The Who at Wolf Trap

June 12: Angélique Kidjo at Kennedy Center

June 12 and 26: Kaiyla Gross at AMP by Strathmore

June 13: The Washington Roast at DC Improv

June 13: Marc Cohn at The Birchmere

June 13: Brooks and Dunn at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 13: “Bridgerton” Season 3: Part 2 on Netflix

June 13-16: DC/DOX Film Festival

June 13-July 14: “Is God Is” at Constellation Theatre

June 14: Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” in movie theaters

June 14: Pixies & Modest Mouse at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 14: Hasan Minhaj at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

June 14: Ben Folds presents BANKS and Julien Baker at Kennedy Center

June 14: Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers at The Anthem

June 14: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere

June 14: Haley Reinhart at Lincoln Theatre

June 14: Little Feat at Pier Six Pavilion

June 14-15: “Don’t Tell Seth! An Evening with Seth Meyers’ Writers” at Kennedy Center

June 15: Ace Frehley at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

June 15: Tom Papa at Warner Theatre

June 15: Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap

June 15: WWE “Clash at the Castle” on Peacock

June 16: Gipsy Kings at Wolf Trap

June 16: Maggie Rogers at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 16: Father’s Day with Heatwave & Blue Magic at Bethesda Theater

June 16: Tony Awards on CBS

June 16: “House of the Dragon” Season 2 on HBO/Max

June 17: Steve Earle at The Birchmere

June 18: Corinne Bailey Rae at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

June 18-19: Robert Plant and Allison Krauss at Wolf Trap

June 18-23: “10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography” at Kennedy Center

June 19: AEW “Dynamite” and “Rampage” at EagleBank Arena

June 20: Santana and Counting Crows at Jiffy Lube Live

June 20: Wilco at Wolf Trap

June 20: Feid at Capital One Arena

June 20-22: Luenell at DC Improv

June 21: Tim McGraw at CFG Bank Arena

June 21: Elle King at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

June 21: Judy Collins at Rams Head Annapolis

June 21: Tower of Power at Bethesda Theater

June 21: Nikki Glaser at Warner Theatre

June 21: Bert Kreischer at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 21: Frank Turner at Rams Head Baltimore

June 21: “Thelma” in movie theaters

June 21: “The Bikeriders” in movie theaters

June 21-Aug. 18: “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical” at Adventure Theatre

June 22: Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

June 22: Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live

June 22: Paula Poundstone at Rams Head Annapolis

June 22: Kathleen Madigan at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

June 22: Judy Collins at The Birchmere

June 22-23: NSO performs “Disney in Concert” at Kennedy Center

June 23: Ben Platt at Wolf Trap

June 23: Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz at EagleBank Arena

June 24-25: The Wallflowers at The Birchmere

June 25: T-Pain at Pier Six Pavilion

June 25: “I Am: Celine Dion” on Prime

June 25-30: “The Kite Runner” at Kennedy Center

June 25-July 14: “Funny Girl” at Kennedy Center

June 27: “The Bear” Season 3 on Hulu

June 27: Sarah McLachlan at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 27-29: Darren Fleet at D.C. Comedy Loft

June 27-July 7: “A Night of One Acts” by The Arlington Players

June 28: Hardy at Jiffy Lube Live

June 28: Phil Vassar at Rams Head Annapolis

June 28: “Horizon: An America Saga: Chapter 1” in movie theaters

June 28-29: NSO performs “Music of David Bowie” at Kennedy Center

June 29: “Broadway in the Park” at Wolf Trap

June 29: Quinn Sullivan at The Hamilton

June 29: Pete Davidson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

June 29-30: Alanis Morissette at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 30: Chris Brown at CFG Bank Arena

June 30: Shaquille O’Neal at Camden Yards

