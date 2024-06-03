John Legend, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard headline June entertainment in DC area

It’s the first Monday of a new month, and it’s time to plan some fun summer outings.
We’re rounding up all the fun events around the D.C. area in our June Entertainment Guide below:
June Entertainment Guide:
June 3-15: “Mexodus” by Mosaic Theater at Atlas Performing Arts Center
June 3-16: “Problems Between Sisters” at Studio Theatre
June 3-16: “The Matchbox Magic Flute” at Shakespeare Theatre
June 3-23: “Long Way Down” at Olney Theatre Center
June 3-23: “Topdog/Underdog” at Round House Theatre
June 3-23: “The Elephant in the Room” at Keegan Theatre
June 3-23: “Metamorphoses” at Folger Theatre
June 3-July 7: “Hair” at Signature Theatre
June 4: X Ambassadors at 9:30 Club
June 4-6: John Legend at Wolf Trap
June 5-8: LightReel Film Festival
June 5-23: “Rose: You Are Who You Eat” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
June 6: Bryson Tiller at The Anthem
June 6: “Sweet Tooth” Season 3 on Netflix
June 7: Chris Stapleton at Jiffy Lube Live
June 7: Flo Rida at Nationals Park
June 7: Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” on Netflix
June 7: The Broccoli Ball at Howard Theatre
June 7: Strathmore Children’s Chorus at Strathmore
June 7-9: Capital Jazz Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 7 and 9: Noseda conducts Verdi’s “Otello” at Kennedy Center
June 7-15: “Bye Bye Birdie” at Kennedy Center
June 7-July 14: Step Afrika! at Arena Stage
June 8: Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle at Wolf Trap
June 8: One Direction’s Niall Horan at Jiffy Lube Live
June 8: Tay Tay Dance Party at Capital One Hall
June 8: Judge Reinhold screens “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” at Warner Theatre
June 8: Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere
June 9: Gary Clark Jr. at Wolf Trap
June 9: John Fogerty at Jiffy Lube Live
June 11: John Hiatt at Rams Head Annapolis
June 11: The Turtles at The Birchmere
June 12: Roger Daltrey of The Who at Wolf Trap
June 12: Angélique Kidjo at Kennedy Center
June 12 and 26: Kaiyla Gross at AMP by Strathmore
June 13: The Washington Roast at DC Improv
June 13: Marc Cohn at The Birchmere
June 13: Brooks and Dunn at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 13: “Bridgerton” Season 3: Part 2 on Netflix
June 13-16: DC/DOX Film Festival
June 13-July 14: “Is God Is” at Constellation Theatre
June 14: Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” in movie theaters
June 14: Pixies & Modest Mouse at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 14: Hasan Minhaj at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
June 14: Ben Folds presents BANKS and Julien Baker at Kennedy Center
June 14: Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers at The Anthem
June 14: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere
June 14: Haley Reinhart at Lincoln Theatre
June 14: Little Feat at Pier Six Pavilion
June 14-15: “Don’t Tell Seth! An Evening with Seth Meyers’ Writers” at Kennedy Center
June 15: Ace Frehley at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
June 15: Tom Papa at Warner Theatre
June 15: Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap
June 15: WWE “Clash at the Castle” on Peacock
June 16: Gipsy Kings at Wolf Trap
June 16: Maggie Rogers at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 16: Father’s Day with Heatwave & Blue Magic at Bethesda Theater
June 16: Tony Awards on CBS
June 16: “House of the Dragon” Season 2 on HBO/Max
June 17: Steve Earle at The Birchmere
June 18: Corinne Bailey Rae at Maryland Hall in Annapolis
June 18-19: Robert Plant and Allison Krauss at Wolf Trap
June 18-23: “10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography” at Kennedy Center
June 19: AEW “Dynamite” and “Rampage” at EagleBank Arena
June 20: Santana and Counting Crows at Jiffy Lube Live
June 20: Wilco at Wolf Trap
June 20: Feid at Capital One Arena
June 20-22: Luenell at DC Improv
June 21: Tim McGraw at CFG Bank Arena
June 21: Elle King at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
June 21: Judy Collins at Rams Head Annapolis
June 21: Tower of Power at Bethesda Theater
June 21: Nikki Glaser at Warner Theatre
June 21: Bert Kreischer at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 21: Frank Turner at Rams Head Baltimore
June 21: “Thelma” in movie theaters
June 21: “The Bikeriders” in movie theaters
June 21-Aug. 18: “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical” at Adventure Theatre
June 22: Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap
June 22: Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live
June 22: Paula Poundstone at Rams Head Annapolis
June 22: Kathleen Madigan at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
June 22: Judy Collins at The Birchmere
June 22-23: NSO performs “Disney in Concert” at Kennedy Center
June 23: Ben Platt at Wolf Trap
June 23: Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz at EagleBank Arena
June 24-25: The Wallflowers at The Birchmere
June 25: T-Pain at Pier Six Pavilion
June 25: “I Am: Celine Dion” on Prime
June 25-30: “The Kite Runner” at Kennedy Center
June 25-July 14: “Funny Girl” at Kennedy Center
June 27: “The Bear” Season 3 on Hulu
June 27: Sarah McLachlan at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at The Fillmore Silver Spring
June 27-29: Darren Fleet at D.C. Comedy Loft
June 27-July 7: “A Night of One Acts” by The Arlington Players
June 28: Hardy at Jiffy Lube Live
June 28: Phil Vassar at Rams Head Annapolis
June 28: “Horizon: An America Saga: Chapter 1” in movie theaters
June 28-29: NSO performs “Music of David Bowie” at Kennedy Center
June 29: “Broadway in the Park” at Wolf Trap
June 29: Quinn Sullivan at The Hamilton
June 29: Pete Davidson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
June 29-30: Alanis Morissette at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 30: Chris Brown at CFG Bank Arena
June 30: Shaquille O’Neal at Camden Yards
