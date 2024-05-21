Arena Stage, Keegan Theater, Olney Theatre dominate Helen Hayes Awards in ceremony at The Anthem

The 40th edition honored the best local theater in a ceremony on Monday night at The Anthem. Judges considered 44 musicals and 107 plays, including 36 world premieres, from 151 eligible productions. T

WTOP's Jason Fraley breaks down the Helen Hayes Awards (Part 1)

Broadway may have the Tony Awards, but D.C. has the prestigious Helen Hayes Awards.

The 40th edition honored the best local theater in a ceremony on Monday night at The Anthem.

Judges considered 44 musicals and 107 plays, including 36 world premieres, from 151 eligible productions. The 41 categories were divided into “Helen” — non-equity casts that are majority nonunion — and “Hayes” — equity casts that are majority union.

On the union side, Outstanding Musical (Equity) went to Olney Theatre and Round House Theatre’s co-production of “Fela!” — a salute to Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti — defeating “Swept Away” by Arena Stage, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at the Kennedy Center, “Shout Sister Shout!” by Ford’s Theatre and “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre.

Outstanding Play (Equity) went to “My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion” by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, defeating “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches” by Arena Stage, “Fat Ham” by Studio Theatre, “Here There Are Blueberries” by Shakespeare Theatre Company and “King of the Yees” by Signature Theatre.

On the non-union side, Outstanding Musical (Non-Equity) went to “Seussical” by Keegan Theatre, defeating “In the Heights” by NextStop Theatre Company, “Ride the Cyclone” by NextStop Theatre Company, “Something Rotten” by Toby’s Dinner Theatre and “Spring Awakening” by Monumental Theatre Company.

Outstanding Play (Non-Equity) went to “La Salpêtrière” by Taffety Punk Theatre Company, defeating “Agreste (Drylands)” at Spooky Action Theater, “How the Light Gets In” at 1st Stage, “The Honey Trap” at Solas Nua, “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater and “The Last Match” at 1st Stage.

Overall, Keegan Theatre won the most total awards with six (all for “Seussical”), tied with the six wins by Arena Stage (three for “Swept Away,” two for “Angels in America: Part One” and one for “Exclusion”). Olney Theatre Center won the second most with five (all for “Fela!”).

Arena Stage entered the evening with the most total nominations with 32, followed by Signature Theatre with 20.

The ceremony also presented the Helen Hayes Tribute Award to longtime Washington Post theater critic Peter Marks, who recently stepped down after serving in the role for 21 years.

Named for the iconic D.C. native actress, the Helen Hayes Awards has honored excellence in professional theater throughout our region for four decades.

See all the winners here.

WTOP's Jason Fraley breaks down the Helen Hayes Awards (Part 2)

