Twist yourself into a Bavarian pretzel dancing to polka at Oktoberfest in Tysons

Has your dirndl or lederhosen been collecting dust since last October? It’s time to dust it off, Bavarian style!

“Oktoberfest at The Boro” returns to 8350 Broad Street in Tysons, Virginia, this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is actually our fourth Oktoberfest at The Boro, so we’re very excited to continue this tradition,” The Meridian Group marketing manager Caroline Turner told WTOP.

“It’s become a highly anticipated annual tradition and it’s a fantastic way for adults and kids to have fun outdoors on a Saturday. We love seeing everyone out enjoying the festivities and people’s outfits are always very impressive, so it’s fun to see. … It’s more fun when you dress up.”

Make sure you come hungry, as area food trucks will serve specialty German food.

“We will have plenty for people to eat,” Turner said.

“One is The Preppy Pretzel, it’s a Bavarian pretzel pop-up out of Middleburg, then we’ll also have the LuckyDog of Leesburg, which will be serving bratwurst and German sausages. I will also add that we have amazing restaurants at The Boro, so if you’re not interested in those options, you can grab a bite from any of our restaurants around The Boro before or after the festivities.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without beer, so enjoy a biergarten at The Sandlot Tysons.

“This year, we have almost 10 different types of beer,” Turner said. “A large variety of brews including Oktoberfest, pumpkin beers, there will be Helle Weizen, a Tucher Festbier, we’re gonna have a beer from Solace and Zero Gravity Oktoberfest, as well as a beer from Aslin, so we’ve got lots of different options this year.”

After you fill your stein, show your strength during the stein-holding competition!

“The winner gets bragging rights and a gift certificate to a Boro retailer,” Turner said.

After you eat and drink, you can dance to a polka band called Edelweiss. The family-friendly event also includes plenty for children to do.

“We have a whole kids celebration area for little ones to enjoy glitter tattoos, face painting, crafts, giveaways and lots more,” Turner said.

Admission is free. The first 150 people to arrive will also receive a branded beer mug.

