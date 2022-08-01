WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Masking requirements to continue at DC-area theatres

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 11:32 AM

Masks will continue to be required in theatres across the D.C. area.

TheatreWashington has announced that the masking requirement, which was set to expire Aug. 31, will be renewed indefinitely.

“We will continue to monitor public response and provide updates as appropriate,” the umbrella organization said in a statement Monday.

The theatres include some of the area’s biggest, including Arena Stage, the Olney Theatre Center, Round House Theatre, Studio Theatre and more.

The theatres also require proof of vaccination, but allow for small children and those with religious objections who can provide a recent negative test.

Some of the individual theatres have their own additional safety rules. You can find links to the COVID-19 safety websites for each company on TheatreWashington’s COVID-19 page.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

