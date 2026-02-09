Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 15-21 includes Danielle Haim and Trevor Noah

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 15-21: Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 95. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 15-21:

Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 95. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 85. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 82. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 82. Actor Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 79. Singer Melissa Manchester is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 75. Actor Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s” Family Reunion,” “Eve’s Bayou) is 73. Cartoonist Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) is 72. Model Janice Dickinson is 71. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 71. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 67. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 67. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 66. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 63. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 62. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 59. Actor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 55. Actor Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 55. Actor Sarah Wynter (“24″) is 53. Actor-director Miranda July (“Me and You and Everyone We Know”) is 52. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 50. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 50. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs is 47. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 46. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 42. Actor Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” ″90210″) is 41. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 40. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 31. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 28.

Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 96. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 75. Actor LeVar Burton is 69. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 68. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 65. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 61. Actor Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 55. Actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight,” “Green Book”) is 52. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 48. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 44. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 39. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of Haim is 37. Actor Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 37.

Feb. 17: Actor Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ″St. Elsewhere”) is 91. Actor Brenda Fricker (“My Left Foot,” “So I Married an Axe Murderer”) is 81. Actor Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 73. Actor Rene Russo is 72. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 70. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 64. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 63. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 62. Singer Chante Moore is 59. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 56. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 56. Actor Denise Richards is 55. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 54. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 52. Country singer Bryan White is 52. Actor Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 50. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 47. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 46. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 45. TV personality Paris Hilton is 45. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 40. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 37. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 35. Actor Meaghan Martin (“10 Things I Hate About You,” “Camp Rock”) is 34. Actor Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 30.

Feb. 18: Vocalist-artist Yoko Ono is 93. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 86. Singer Irma Thomas is 85. Actor Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 80. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 79. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 76. Singer Randy Crawford is 74. Actor John Travolta is 72. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 71. Game show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 69. Actor Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 67. Actor Greta Scacchi is 66. Actor Matt Dillon is 62. Rapper Dr. Dre is 61. Actor Molly Ringwald is 58. Actor Sarah Brown (“As the World Turns”) is 51. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 51. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 49. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer,” “Life Unexpected”) is 49. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 49. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ’Hood”) is 47. Musician Regina Spektor is 46. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 38. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 38. Actor Sarah Sutherland (“Veep”) is 38. Actor Maiara Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 38.

Feb. 19: Singer Smokey Robinson is 86. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 78. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 75. Actor Jeff Daniels is 71. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 70. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 69. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 68. Singer Seal is 63. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 63. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 61. Actor Justine Bateman is 60. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 59. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 56. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 51. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 41. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 38. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 33. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 25. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 22.

Feb. 20: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 85. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” ″Pride and Prejudice”) is 80. Actor Sandy Duncan is 80. Actor Peter Strauss is 79. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 78. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 75. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 75. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 72. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 68. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 67. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000″) is 66. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 63. Actor French Stewart (“Mom,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) is 62. Model Cindy Crawford is 60. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 59. Actor Lili Taylor is 59. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 51. Actor Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 48. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Crazy/Beautiful”) is 48. Actor Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 48. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 47. Actor Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 45. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 45. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 45. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 43. Comedian Trevor Noah is 42. Actor Miles Teller (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Fantastic Four”) is 39. Singer Rihanna is 38. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 37.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 89. Actor Peter McEnery is 86. Record company executive David Geffen is 83. Actor Tyne Daly is 80. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 80. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 77. Actor Christine Ebersole is 73. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 73. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 71. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 68. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 68. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 68. Actor Christopher Atkins is 65. Actor William Baldwin is 63. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 57. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 56. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 56. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 53. Singer Rhiannon Giddens is 49. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 47. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 47. Comedian-director Jordan Peele is 47. Actor Brendan Sexton III (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 46. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 40. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 39. Actor Elliot Page (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 39. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 37. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs” and former contestant “The X Factor”) is 32. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 30.

