Georgetown Sweets offers tasty retail tour

Do you like to shop? Do you like to snack? Get ready for a tasty retail journey!

The Georgetown Sweets Tour arrives this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., pairing the coolest retail outlets with the most delicious bakeries, chocolate ships and ice cream parlors.

“We’re lovingly calling this the sweetest tour of Georgetown,” Georgetown Main Street Executive Director Rachel Shank told WTOP. “Ticket holders will come to Georgetown, pick up a beautifully-merchandised gable box and a map of all of the destinations and their partner bakeries and get a chance to explore small businesses that may be off their radar.”

You will meet at the Chase Bank at P Street and Wisconsin Avenue from 12 to 3 p.m.

Following the map, your first stop will be Green Almond Pantry.

“Our very first stop is the southernmost point of our self-guided tour at Green Almond Pantry,” Shanks said. “It’s a great little market tucked away on Grace Street in an incubator space, but they are also a sweet shop … providing chocolate shortbread cookies.”

Second, you can enjoy baked goods while browsing Tuckernuck.

“They’re at 1053 Wisconsin, so still south of M Street, they’re paired with Bakeshop.”

The third stop provides international tea flavors at Ching Ching Cha.

“It’s a great, tucked-away tea shop, they have all kinds of tea cups, tea pots, a wide variety of Chinese and Japanese teas,” Shank said. “They are paired with Call Your Mother.”

The fourth stop allows you to put on a good face at Take Care.

“A skin care and facial aesthetics services shop,” Shank said. “They’re paired with Chaia.”

The fifth stop is Shop Made in DC for those who like to support local artisans.

“Newly relocated, most people know about Shop Made in DC, they curate all kinds of locally-made goods from D.C. makers,” Shank said. “They’re paired with District Doughnut.”

The sixth stop is a big one for all your footwear needs.

“An incredible sneaker store,” Shank said. “They’re paired with Petite Soeur, which is a chocolate shop, she makes bonbons.”

The seventh stop is L’Enfant Gallery, a French store paired with French bread.

“A very old, four-story antiques store right at the corner of Wisconsin and P, almost everyone knows this iconic building,” Shank said. “They’re paired with Fresh Baguette.”

The eighth stop is Ella Rue, where you can find all kinds of fancy items.

“A high-end consignment store,” Shank said. “They are paired with Dog Tag Bakery.”

The ninth stop is Just Paper & Tea for your handwriting and gift-giving needs.

“A stationary and gift store,” Shank said. “They’re paired with Kate Leopold.”

The 10th stop is The Phoenix, which you can browse while eating ice cream.

“One of the oldest retail shops in Georgetown,” Shank said. “They are paired with Thomas Sweet, which is right across the street, one of our favorite ice-cream shops in Georgetown.”

The 11th stop is Bacchus Wine Cellar, where you can see cool artifacts.

“A very wide variety of wines,” Shank said. “The owner has one of the largest collections of Syrian artifacts outside of Syria. He emigrated from Syria many years ago and brought an amazing collection of Syrian artifacts … displayed in the store. … paired with Patisserie Poupon.”

Finally, the 12th stop is Pillar and Post for a little Union Jack flavor.

“A British antiques store,” Shank said. “There are brands in this shop that you can’t find anywhere else in the United States. She is paired with Olivia Macaron.”

Through it all, you can enjoy a discount at Cafe Georgetown on N Street NW.

“They are one of a very few number of coffee shops that can custom print on your (cup),” Shank said. “It has to be cow’s milk because it foams a different way, but you can print any kind of picture or logo you want on those drinks. Those are going to be 15% off for all of our attendees. Also, all of our attendees will get one free drip hot coffee or iced coffee.”

Single tickets are $35 or you can get a group of four tickets for $125. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Listen to our full conversation here.