Enjoy the Dog Days of Summer with Yappy Hour, Camp Bark at The Boro in Tysons

“You and your furry friend can enjoy live music and cocktails at The Sandlot Tysons,” Turner said. “Bring your dog to the Bone Bar, where we’ll be giving branded dog-bag holders and a variety of yummy treats. There will also be a jumbo light-up-letter structure spelling out B-A-R-K to serve as the perfect backdrop for an Instagramable moment.”

Don’t own a pet? Not to worry! Wolf Trap Animal Rescue will host puppy playtime where you can pet some cute pups while you learn about how you could foster your own.

On Saturday, bring your dog to Camp Bark at Boro Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It’s a beginner’s dog training session led by a professional local trainer,” Turner said. “After the class, you can be sure to grab free coffee and treats and spend the rest of the afternoon checking out a few of The Boro’s many shops and eateries.”

A portion of proceeds for both events will go to Safe Space NOVA.

“It’s an organization dedicated to providing a safe, accepting and supportive environment to combat social stigmas, bullying and other challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ youth.”

The Boro is located right off the Silver Line Metro at the Greensboro Metro station.

The Yappy Hour event is free, while the Camp Bark training session is $10 per dog.