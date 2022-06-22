Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Entertainment News » Enjoy the Dog Days…

Enjoy the Dog Days of Summer with Yappy Hour, Camp Bark at The Boro in Tysons

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 4:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Dog Days of Summer at The Boro (Part 1)

Is Fido looking for something entertaining to do this weekend in the D.C. area?

Grab a leash and head to the Dog Days of Summer at The Boro in Tysons, Virginia.

“The Boro loves dogs,” Meridian Group Senior Associate Caroline Turner told WTOP. “We’ve hosted several dog events in the past and we had Dog Days of Summer last year and it was a huge success, so we decided to bring it back this year because we know there are lots of dog lovers. … We have two back-to-back dog-friendly events.”

This Friday, bring your pooch to “Yappy Hour” at The Boro Sandlot from 5 to 7 p.m.

“You and your furry friend can enjoy live music and cocktails at The Sandlot Tysons,” Turner said. “Bring your dog to the Bone Bar, where we’ll be giving branded dog-bag holders and a variety of yummy treats. There will also be a jumbo light-up-letter structure spelling out B-A-R-K to serve as the perfect backdrop for an Instagramable moment.”

Don’t own a pet? Not to worry! Wolf Trap Animal Rescue will host puppy playtime where you can pet some cute pups while you learn about how you could foster your own.

On Saturday, bring your dog to Camp Bark at Boro Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It’s a beginner’s dog training session led by a professional local trainer,” Turner said. “After the class, you can be sure to grab free coffee and treats and spend the rest of the afternoon checking out a few of The Boro’s many shops and eateries.”

A portion of proceeds for both events will go to Safe Space NOVA.

“It’s an organization dedicated to providing a safe, accepting and supportive environment to combat social stigmas, bullying and other challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ youth.”

The Boro is located right off the Silver Line Metro at the Greensboro Metro station.

The Yappy Hour event is free, while the Camp Bark training session is $10 per dog.

Guests are encouraged to register online ahead of time.

“We’ll accept people at the door, but we would love for you to register,” Turner said.

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Dog Days of Summer at The Boro (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OASIS+ or OASIS-Plus? Either way, GSA puts the next generation services contract on the fast track

Creating a safe space for IoT

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

BIL to increase pay for federal firefighters as agencies struggle with frontline retention

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up