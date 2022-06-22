Enjoy the Dog Days of Summer with Yappy Hour, Camp Bark at The Boro in Tysons

Is Fido looking for something entertaining to do this weekend in the D.C. area?
Grab a leash and head to the Dog Days of Summer at The Boro in Tysons, Virginia.
“The Boro loves dogs,” Meridian Group Senior Associate Caroline Turner told WTOP. “We’ve hosted several dog events in the past and we had Dog Days of Summer last year and it was a huge success, so we decided to bring it back this year because we know there are lots of dog lovers. … We have two back-to-back dog-friendly events.”
This Friday, bring your pooch to “Yappy Hour” at The Boro Sandlot from 5 to 7 p.m.
“You and your furry friend can enjoy live music and cocktails at The Sandlot Tysons,” Turner said. “Bring your dog to the Bone Bar, where we’ll be giving branded dog-bag holders and a variety of yummy treats. There will also be a jumbo light-up-letter structure spelling out B-A-R-K to serve as the perfect backdrop for an Instagramable moment.”
Don’t own a pet? Not to worry! Wolf Trap Animal Rescue will host puppy playtime where you can pet some cute pups while you learn about how you could foster your own.
On Saturday, bring your dog to Camp Bark at Boro Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“It’s a beginner’s dog training session led by a professional local trainer,” Turner said. “After the class, you can be sure to grab free coffee and treats and spend the rest of the afternoon checking out a few of The Boro’s many shops and eateries.”
A portion of proceeds for both events will go to Safe Space NOVA.
“It’s an organization dedicated to providing a safe, accepting and supportive environment to combat social stigmas, bullying and other challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ youth.”
The Boro is located right off the Silver Line Metro at the Greensboro Metro station.
The Yappy Hour event is free, while the Camp Bark training session is $10 per dog.
Guests are encouraged to register online ahead of time.
“We’ll accept people at the door, but we would love for you to register,” Turner said.