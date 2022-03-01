CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Entertainment News » Caddies in Bethesda changes…

Caddies in Bethesda changes Moscow Mules, White Russians to Ukraine-themed cocktails

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

March 1, 2022, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley covers Caddies supporting Ukraine (Part 1)

Editor’s note: This story has been edited for clarity. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been inspiring Ukrainians to stand their ground to defend their country, as the world watches Russia’s invasion unfold.

In Bethesda, Maryland, Caddies on Cordell is changing its drink menu to support Ukraine.

“One of the more popular drinks that gets ordered here is a Moscow Mule, which is vodka and ginger beer mixed together,” owner Ronnie Heckman told WTOP. “We decided to take any positive attention away from Russia and change it to a Kyiv Mule.” Meanwhile, they’re also serving White and Black Ukrainians instead of White and Black Russians.

While it may seem insignificant compared to the heroism of Ukrainians in a war zone, Heckman is trying to do everything he can to help the war effort.

“Obviously, this individual act is not really going to make a major difference in what’s going on,” Heckman said, “but [we’ll do] whatever we can do to help and bring awareness to the negative things that are going on right now.”

Heckman takes it personally — his mother’s grandparents were from Ukraine.

“My mom’s side is Ukrainian,” Heckman said. “It definitely hits home a little bit. It just sucks. It’s a senseless act for no reason. We just want to do what we can to make sure that the people doing this realize that, and hopefully, we can stop it as soon as possible.”

On the other side of his family tree, his father’s parents were Russian Jews.

“It just reminds you of a bad past that we went through when you had people in the early to mid-1900s that did things that were some of the worst things in the world [like Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939 to start World War II],” Heckman said. “It makes you wonder how far this guy [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is willing to go.”

Heckman will donate at least 10% of drink sales to Ukrainian charities and a percentage of full restaurant sales this weekend with live music by The Pop Rocks and More More More.

“We’re going to have a couple days coming up with our full restaurant sales that we’ll be donating to the charity for the Ukrainian Children’s Emergency [Relief] Fund,” Heckman said. “We’ve also found another charity that we’re trying to verify that goes directly to the military and their families for the Ukrainian army and make sure that’s not a scam.”

He hopes Americans can unite against Putin’s aggression.

“These are the times we can all come together … and realize that there’s bigger things than your argument today over whatever political stance,” Heckman said. “Let’s just figure it out, man. We’re too good of a country. … We just shouldn’t have all this internal fighting. It’s not good for anyone and it’s not good for the world.”

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley covers Caddies supporting Ukraine (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up