Cool new movies to check out by streaming ‘Tribeca at Home’

Have you wanted to hit the Tribeca Film Fest but couldn't make the trip to New York? "Tribeca at Home" kicks off Wednesday with virtual presentations through June 20.

“Tribeca at Home allows us to bring the heart of our festival to even more communities around the country,” Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said. “While we are excited to gather in person this year with our live screenings reaching every corner of NYC, festival-goers and the at-home audiences will have more access to a diverse lineup of storytellers than ever before.”

Viewers be also able to purchase tickets to special online encore screenings of select features and short films following their in-person premieres at New York City venues.

In addition, the Tribeca Online Premieres section will feature 35 extra films making their digital premieres, including 24 features, 11 shorts and 14 virtual reality productions.

Here are some highlights of this year’s lineup:

Documentaries

Documentaries include “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For it,” as the iconic actress recounts her seven-decade career from “West Side Story” to “One Day at a Time.”

“Bernstein’s Wall” follows composer Leonard Bernstein’s rise from the son of immigrants to conductor of the New York Philharmonic and composer of “On the Waterfront.”

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” follows the late globe-trotting foodie as he travels the world, directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (“Twenty Feet From Stardom”).

Oscar winner Louie Psihoyos presents “Mission: Joy,” documenting the fascinating friendship between Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Billie Eilish and Chris Paul executive produce “They’re Trying To Kill Us” about the disproportionately higher rates of chronic disease in the African-American community.

Filmmaker Mobolaji Olambiwonnu’s “Ferguson Rises” sheds new light on the community of Ferguson, Missouri by interviewing the family and friends of the late Michael Brown.

Narrative

“12 Mighty Orphans” stars Luke Wilson as a World War I veteran who is hired by the Texas Freemasons to turn a group of Fort Worth orphans into a winning high school football team. The film co-stars Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen and Wayne Knight.

“False Positive” stars Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer as a couple struggling with fertility, who approach a reproductive doctor (Pierce Brosnan) with echoes of “Rosemary’s Baby.”

“No Man of God” stars Elijah Wood as an FBI agent who sits down with Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) for jailhouse interviews over five years to understand the mind of a serial killer.

“Creation Stories” charts the drug-fueled life of music mogul Alan McGee, whose label, Creation Records, signed Brit-pop bands like Oasis and My Bloody Valentine.

Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move” stars Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm and Benicio del Toro in a tale of criminals hired amid the rapidly changing city of 1954 Detroit.

Mickey Reece directs the horror film “Agnes” about a church that dispatches a pair of priests to a convent where one of the nuns is possibly under the control of a demon.

The sci-fi thriller “Settlers” takes place on a desolate Mars homestead where a young woman finds herself the prisoner of a mysterious and murderous stranger.

Reunion Events

Tribeca marks the 25th anniversary of “Fargo” by hosting a reunion of director Joel Coen, actress Frances McDormand and supporting actor Steve Buscemi, who wound up in a wood chipper.

The 20th anniversary of “The Royal Tenenbaums” reunites director Wes Anderson with stars Alec Baldwin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, and Danny Glover.

Finally, fans of “Raging Bull” (1980) will enjoy a special one-on-one conversation between director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro, who co-founded the festival back in 2002.

“[Tribeca was] the first festival of 2020 to announce virtual programming,” Festival Director Cara Cusumano said. “Now as we celebrate a return to in-person events in 2021, we are excited to also continue to cultivate our nationwide festival family with this new evolution of virtual programming into a permanent festival section.”

Find the full list of virtual offerings here.