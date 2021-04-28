CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Merriweather Post Pavilion announces…

Merriweather Post Pavilion announces summer lineup for return to live concerts

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 9:48 PM

Programming at the historic Columbia, Maryland, venue Merriweather Post Pavilion will return this summer after a year of pandemic closure.

The full summer lineup is below:

  • Kix and Night Ranger at the M3 Rock Festival, July 2-4.
  • Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, Aug. 11.
  • Luke Bryan,  Aug. 12.
  • Wilco with Sleater Kinney, Aug. 20.
  • Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 21.
  • Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair,  Aug. 31.
  • The Capital Jazz Fest, Sept. 4-5.
  • Daryl Hall and John Oates, Sept. 18.
  • Pet Shop Boys and New Order, Sept. 28.
  • Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell, Oct. 7.

(1/3)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

