Merriweather Post Pavilion announces summer lineup for return to live concerts

Programming at the historic Columbia, Maryland, venue Merriweather Post Pavilion will return this summer after a year of pandemic closure.
The full summer lineup is below:
- Kix and Night Ranger at the M3 Rock Festival, July 2-4.
- Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, Aug. 11.
- Luke Bryan, Aug. 12.
- Wilco with Sleater Kinney, Aug. 20.
- Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 21.
- Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Aug. 31.
- The Capital Jazz Fest, Sept. 4-5.
- Daryl Hall and John Oates, Sept. 18.
- Pet Shop Boys and New Order, Sept. 28.
- Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell, Oct. 7.