Critics Choice Awards hail ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards saluted Hollywood's best Sunday. “Nomadland” led the winners in the film categories with four awards, including Best Picture.

“Nomadland” led the winners in the film categories with four awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Chloé Zhao, who is the first Chinese woman to win as either director or writer.

Combined with last week’s Golden Globe win, “Nomadland” remains the clear Oscar frontrunner, although the Critics Choice Awards have only predicted the eventual Oscar Best Picture winner 50% of the time over the past 10 years.

However, the Critics Choice Awards successfully predicted every single acting category last year, which bodes well for the four movie stars that won on Sunday.

The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for his final role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” continuing his posthumous march to the Oscars after last week’s Golden Globe win.

Carey Mulligan knocked off Globe champ Andra Day to win Best Actress for “Promising Young Woman,” which also won Best Original Screenplay for Emerald Fennell.

Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” while Maria Bakalova won Best Supporting Actress for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“Palm Springs” won Best Comedy Film, while “Minari” won Best Foreign Language Film.

On the TV side, “The Crown” (Netflix) repeated its Golden Globe dominance by winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson.

My personal favorite show “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) won Best Comedy Series, as well as Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham as a team owner tanking like “Major League” and Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis as a lovably earnest American football coach learning British soccer.

”Schitt’s Creek” won Best Actress for Catherine O’Hara and Best Supporting Actor for Dan Levy.

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) took the prize for Best Limited Series, while its star Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as a chess prodigy.

John David Washington presented this year’s SeeHer Award to his “Malcolm & Marie” co-star Zendaya. The SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.

Overall, Netflix won the most awards of any studio with a total of 14, followed by Amazon Studios and Searchlight Pictures, which each won four.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

WINNERS OF THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

BEST EDITING – TIE

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Minari (A24)

BEST SONG

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

BEST SCORE

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)

SERIES CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Hamilton (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL – TIE

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/YouTube)

