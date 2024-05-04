Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » May the cash be…

May the cash be with you: Julien’s putting massive trove of ‘Star Wars’ stuff on the auction block

ABC Radio

May 4, 2024, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Star Wars props
CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: Pedro Pascal’s helmet from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and the head of droid K-2S0 from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. (Julien’s Auctions)

Timed in anticipation of May 4’s Star Wars Day, Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies have announced a cargo hold’s worth of Star Wars stuff will hit the block June 13 through June 15.

As part of the Hollywood Legends: Danger, Disaster and Disco event in Los Angeles and online, “the ultimate collection of costumes, props, behind the scenes production material, models, photographs, memorabilia and beyond from the pop culture phenomenon” is going up for auction.

But you better be packing some serious credits — or really good credit. If past auctions are any indication, these items will go for a lot more than estimated, and they’re not cheap to begin with.

Among the items up for grabs is Pedro Pascal’s helmet from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, expected to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000.

Other items include the very head of the heroic droid K-2S0 from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, estimated to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000, and a TIE Fighter helmet as seen in that film ($40,000 to $60,000).

There are also items from 1977’s original Star Wars and from the Sequel Trilogy, like the quarterstaff prop used by Daisy Ridley’s Rey, estimated to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.

Check out the collection here, and trust the Force you can win the Powerball between now and June 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Latest News

Tags:

star wars
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up