Livestream concert calendar for October 4-November 22

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

October 4:

2 p.m. – Guitar.com presents Guitar.com Live, a 3 day virtual guitar show with workshops, performances, master classes and more. Today will feature appearances from Nicholas Veinoglou, Brett Kingman, Tora Dahle Aagard, a Best of Third Man Records showcase, Kirk Fletcher, The Taylor Ebony Project, and more. Register for the event here.

10 p.m. – Diplo is doing a livestream from XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. Tickets are $8.99 and you can buy them here.

October 5:

2 p.m. – Rough Trade presents an interactive livestream Q&A with Rob Halford of Judas Priest to celebrate his new autobiography “Confess”. Tickets are $27.50 and include a signed copy of the book. Note: event is in London and you’ll have to pay extra for shipping to the US. Buy tickets here.

October 6:

6 p.m. – Radio.com presents a live performance from BTS. Watch the livestream here.

October 7:

8 p.m. – Spectrum presents a virtual live show from Ludacris powered by Pandora. RSVP for the event here.

9 p.m. – Suzanne Vega performs the first of two shows from NYC’s Blue Note jazz club in support of the live music industry. Vega just released the album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories. Tickets are $24 and you can buy them here.

October 8:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Ed Sheeran. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

3 p.m. – Suzanne Vega performs the second of two shows from NYC’s Blue Note jazz club in support of the live music industry. Vega just released the album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories. Tickets are $24 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Sound Mind presents Come Together Mental Health Music Festival to support the free COVID-19 mental health programs of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and their local affiliates around the country. Performers include Jason Isbell, American Authors, Jade Bird, Kiiara, and more. Watch the livestream here.

8:30 p.m. – Pianist Holly Bowling continues her Wilderness virtual concert tour with a performance filmed live at Badlands National Park. This fall will see the release of her new album Seeking All That’s Still Unsung, featuring reimagined solo piano versions of the music of the Grateful Dead. Watch the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Machine Gun Kelly performs Hotel Diablo in full live from The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are $15 or you can buy a 2 show bundle including his Oct. 1 livestream for $26.99. Buy tickets here.

10 p.m. – Lit present their only virtual show of 2020 from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. Tickets start at $20 and you can buy them here.

October 9:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Muse. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents his livestream series “A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!” Each stream will feature one side of an album starting today with side 1 of his self-titled debut. Tickets start at $20 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Hanson present the first weekend of their streaming concert series Live and Electric Revisited at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Tickets are $15 for a single show or all three over the weekend for $39. Buy tickets here.

9 p.m. – Local hard rock/hair metal cover band Glamour Kitty continue their Anti-Social Tour 2020 with a livestream benefiting the Great Dane Rescue of the Commonwealth. Check out “The Ultimate ROCKSHOW Experience” here.

10 p.m. – NoonChorus presents Future Islands live from Baltimore. The band will be celebrating the release of their new album As Long As You Are. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

October 10:

2 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Hanson present the first weekend of their streaming concert series Live and Electric Revisited at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Tickets are $15 for a single show or all three over the weekend for $39. Buy tickets here.

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Rudimental. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Cold War Kids present the first show of their virtual tour, live from CWK Studio in Los Angeles. They will be performing Robbers & Cowards in full for the first time ever for the 14th anniversary of its release. Tickets are $15 or $50 for all 4 nights of the tour and you can buy them here.

October 11:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Paul McCartney. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

October 12:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Paul Weller. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

October 13:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Stereophonics. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

October 14:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Pulp. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

October 15:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Noel Gallagher. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents his livestream series “A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!” Each stream will feature one side of an album and today’s feature is side 2 of his self-titled debut. Tickets start at $20 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Glass Animals present Live In The Internet, a global live stream featuring old and new songs, plus special guests. Tickets go on sale Friday September 25. Sign up for their mailing list on their website for more information.

October 16:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features Them Crooked Vultures. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

October 17:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream features The Who. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

October 18:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, take their annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. They will stream one concert a day through October 18 for free but viewers are encouraged to donate. Today’s stream will be a 20 minute edit of The Cure’s 2014 performance with the full set going live on October 31 for the cost of a raffle ticket. You can get the full lineup and watch the livestream here.

October 20:

7 p.m. – Join Peter Frampton as he talks with Cameron Crowe about Frampton’s new memoir Do You Feel Like I Do. Tickets are $40 and include a copy of the book, a signed bookplate and other Frampton related merchandise. Get more info and purchase tickets here.

October 21:

7 p.m. – Premiere Collectables presents Peter Frampton and co-author Alan Light in a discussion of their book Do You Feel Like I Do. This event is free but anyone who has preordered the book can submit a question for the conversation. Watch the livestream here.

October 23:

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents his livestream series “A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!” Each stream will feature one side of an album and today’s feature is side 1 of Poses. Tickets start at $20 and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – PUP will perform their first ever livestream to celebrate the release of their EP This Place Sucks A**. Tickets are $13 and you can buy them here.

October 25:

9 p.m. – Cold War Kids present the second show of their virtual tour, live from CWK Studio in Los Angeles. They will be performing New Age Norms 1&2 in full to celebrate the release of New Age Norms 2. Tickets are $15 or $50 for all 4 nights of the tour and you can buy them here.

October 30:

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents his livestream series “A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!” Each stream will feature one side of an album and today’s feature is side 2 of Poses. Tickets start at $20 and you can buy them here.

October 31:

3 p.m. – Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that provides cancer services for young people, presents the last show in their Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen series. Today’s stream is the full set of the The Cure’s 2014 performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall and you can gain access by purchasing a raffle ticket to win the guitar played by Robert Smith during the show. Tickets are $7.05 with proceeds going to the charity and you can buy them here.

November 8:

9 p.m. – Cold War Kids present the third show of their virtual tour, live from CWK Studio in Los Angeles. They will perform a festival set featuring all the songs you know and love. Tickets are $15 or $50 for all 4 nights of the tour and you can buy them here.

November 22:

9 p.m. – Cold War Kids present the last show of their virtual tour, live from CWK Studio in Los Angeles. Tonight’s set will feature deep cuts from their entire catalog. Tickets are $15 or $50 for all 4 nights of the tour and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly:

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, re-broadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. She was supposed to return to Wolf Trap this summer but with her tour cancelled because of COVID-19, you can instead watch her here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick , The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.