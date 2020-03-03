Foo Fighters announce inaugural DC Jam at FedEx Field for 25th anniversary

Their hard-driving music has proven “everlong” with 10 rock albums and a dozen Grammys. This summer, Foo Fighters will mark…

This summer, Foo Fighters will mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album’s release on July 4, 1995, by headlining the inaugural D.C. Jam at FedEx Field on July 4.

Dave Grohl will return to his local stomping grounds alongside bandmates Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

The all-day event will also feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Pharrell Williams, The Go-Go’s, Band of Horses, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey.

In addition to the music, you can also enjoy a barbecue competition, tailgate party, rides, games and more.

A Foo Fighters fan presale begins Tuesday, March 3 at noon.

Chris Stapleton’s fan presale begins Thursday, March 5 at noon.

The Live Nation, Redskins and FedExField presale begins Thursday, March 5 at noon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

For more ticket information, visit DCJamFest.com

