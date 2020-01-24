Things to do around DC this weekend: Jan. 24–26

There are dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area — from concerts to art exhibits and a chocolate festival.

All Weekend

The Washington Auto Show at the Washington Convention Center brings state of the art ride and drives with 600+ new makes and models, demos, family friendly activities, special guests and more through this weekend.

The World of Pet Expo at the Maryland State Fairgrounds is for pet enthusiasts and animal lovers of all ages with pet friendly and family friendly events, entertainment, vendors, exhibitors, experts and more.

Monster Jam at the Capital One Arena brings massive trucks up close with meet and greets, pit parties, family fun activities and car crushing family fun.

The Suburban Maryland Spring Home Show at the Show Place Arena is set to inspire, motivate and excite with vendors, professionals in an interactive environment.

The REACH Kennedy Center’s outdoor spaces presents Winter Lanterns the debut of approximately 100 stunning Winter Lanterns crafted by Chinese artisans with food truck artisan demos and beautiful displays.

The Sackler Gallery has a new virtual exhibit titled “Age Old Cities: A Virtual Journey from Palmyra to Mosul” featuring three Middle East cities brought to life with large scale projections and digital reconstructions.

The National Gallery of Art display “Touch of Color: Pastels” features 64 exquisite examples from the Renaissance to the 21st century examining the many techniques of this colorful medium for this final weekend.

ARTECHOUSE at the Wharf presents Future Sketches making drawings come to life with code creative exploration exploring how body, voice and gestures can be transformed.

The National Geographic Museum presents a new exhibit “Becoming Jane”, a multimedia, hands-on, transportive exhibit celebrating the extraordinary life work of Dr. Jane Goodall with a 3-D simulation and hologram.

The Folger Theatre presents “The Merry Wives of Windsor” the Shakespeare classic is brought to live in the 1970s at various showtimes this weekend.

Arena Stage presents “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” the story of the heart-wrenching fight to survive for two Afghan women in war-torn Kabul.

The Studio Theatre presents “Pipeline,” the story of a single mom and dedicated teacher’s plight to give her son opportunities that those she teaches will never have.

George Mason Center for the Arts presents “Shen Yun 5,000 Years of Civilization Reborn,” a classic Chinese dance and orchestra performance that brings legends of the magical world of ancient China to life.

Ford Theatre presents “Silent Sky” about how before women could vote, Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” transformed the science of astronomy.

The Kennedy Center presents “Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures: Swan Lake” a breakout international hit and fresh 21st Century approach to ballet with menacing male ensemble at various showtimes through this weekend.

The Kennedy Center has Eschenback returns Tetzlaff plays Dvorák.Christian Tetzlaff, whom The New Yorker calls “the finest violinist performing before the public today,” performs the NSO Friday and Saturday evening.

The Meyeroff presents the BSO Mendelssohn Violin Concerto featuring legendary violinist Gil Shaham both Friday and Saturday evening.

Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week runs through this weekend in Alexandria, Virginia, featuring 70+ restaurants in various neighborhoods offering fixed meal deals and samplers.

Howard Country Restaurant Week is a bi-annual, two week celebration of the culinary scene in Howard County, Maryland, with top chefs serving up delicious deals and fixed menu prices through this weekend.

Saturday, Jan. 25:

The Annual Polar Bear Plunge and Plungefest at Sandy Point State Park for the Special Olympics includes a the dip in the water or watch from the lodge with music, food and winter treats, a vendor village and gaming truck, mobile escape room and more.

The 13th Annual Chinese New Year Festival in Falls Church celebrates Chinese culture with colorful performances, art exhibits and crafts, kids activities, Asian cuisine and more.

The Kennedy Center Chinese New Year Family Day offers free activities for all ages, arts and crafts, costume photo booth, printing, magic shows and more.

The Lunar New Year Celebration at Fair Oaks Mall will have family friendly performances, cultural activities, dragon dance and a lantern festival.

Winter Blast: A Family Day of Native Games at the American Indian Museum is a family friendly celebration of Indigenous games from the Arctic to Argentina with hands on activities and museum wide fun.

BSO Music Box at Amp at Strathmore is family music shows for budding music lovers with activities and inactive concerts with two separate morning shows.

The Magic Duel at the Mayflower Hotel is part comedy and magic with show intended for audiences 15 and older with two separate shows a 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Saturday Night:

The 9:30 Club presents Vermont rockers Twiddle with Scrambled Greg.

The Anthem hosts rock-pop songstress Grace Potter with Devon Gilfillian.

The “Farm Are Live Winter Concert Series” in the Great Hall features The Deloreans Band.

Jammin’ Java has Murder Mystery Comedy Show: “Hit Me 90s One More Times.”

The Hamilton pays homage to classic Elton John with originals The Early Elton Trio.

The Lincoln Theatre has spoken word’s greatest hits show with Story District’s Top Shelf.

The Barns of Wolf Trap has direct from the Pacific “The Masters of Hawaiian Music.”

The Lisner Auditorium hosts scholastic acappella with the ICCA Mid-Atlantic Quarterfinal.

Black Rock Center has bluegrass with Canadian group The Slocan Ramblers.

U Street Music Hall features sound emano with Drum Club vs. DC Brau.

The Song Byrd Cafe presents Ashville’s punky pop singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza with MJ Lenderman.

Tally Ho Theatre presents, “it’s a Grateful tribute with Better Off Dead.”

Blues Alley hosts jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney.

Hill Country Live has the soulful rock of Travers Brothership & Los Elk.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz has pianist singer-songwriter Vivian Green.

Sunday, Jan. 26:

The 9th Annual McLean Chocolate Festival at the McLean Community Center is a ticket to taste the specialties of area chocolatiers and enjoy fun for the whole family with live entertainment and a kids game room.

Jurassic Quest at the Dulles Expo Center features rides and activities ad dinosaur exhibit, baby dinosaur show, movies, crafts, science station and more. Saturday sold out, limited ticket alert.

The Lunar New Year Celebration at the Sackler Gallery will have live performers, music, acrobatics, puppetry, food, art exhibits and more.

The D.C. Chinese New Year Parade in downtown Chinatown is an annual colorful, family friendly, cultural celebration of spectacular proportion celebrating the Year of the Rat.

Arts Barn in Gaithersburg presents kids theatre with The Great Zucchini with Magic Veggies a colorful adventure-filled silly show for school aged families with workshops and two separate shows.

DC Record Fair at Penn Social in its 9th year sets up shop with 40+ vinyl vendors, DJs, food and drinks, collectibles and early bird specials.

Strathmore has a music matinee with The BSO Mendelssohn Violin Concerto featuring legendary violinist Gil Shaham.

Sunday Night:

Blues Ally hosts jazz bassist Cheikh Ndoye.

Minneapolis guitarist, songwriter Cory Wong with Scott Mulvahill will perform at the 9:30 Club.

Jammin’ Java has “new grass” country with Sweet Yonder feat. Mark Schatz and Agi Kovacs.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts a Grammy Awards Watch Party.

Maryland Hall presents the Naval Academy Band Brass Ensemble.

MGM National Harbor presents a matinee tribute to the music of Motown with Motor City Live.

