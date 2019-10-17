FAQ: Middleburg Film Festival

Are you heading to the Middleburg Film Festival this weekend? Here is a list Frequently Asked Questions.

Are you heading to the Middleburg Film Festival this weekend?

Here is a list Frequently Asked Questions:

How many years has the festival existed?

This is now the seventh year of the Middleburg Film Festival.

Where is the film festival located?

The festival is located in the lovely horse and wine country of Middleburg, Virginia, about 20 minutes southwest of Leesburg along Route 50.

Which venues hold screenings?

Screenings are mainly held at the Salamander Resort & Spa, with additional events at The Hill School, Middleburg Community Center, National Sporting Library & Museum and Old Ox Brewery.

Where can I park?

Free parking is available outside all of the venues. You may also find street parking.

Who founded the festival?

The festival was launched by BET founder Sheila Johnson and local filmmaker Susan Koch.

Which celebrities have attended?



Past celebrity guests include Meg Ryan, Lee Daniels, Emma Stone, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dee Rees, Joel Edgerton, Greta Gerwig, Yalitza Aparicio, Jason Reitman, Peter Farrelly and Viggo Mortensen. This year includes Noah Baumbach, Sterling K. Brown and Terence Blanchard.

Which films have screened in previous years?

Previous slates have included everything from “The Butler” to “La La Land,” “Mudbound” to “Lady Bird,” “Green Book” to “Roma,” many of which have gone on to win Academy Awards.

What movies are playing this year?

This year’s films include “Parasite,” “Marriage Story,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Harriet,” “Waves,” “Ford vs. Ferrari” and “The Irishman.”

Where can I get tickets?



Buy tickets for individual films here. Special ticket packages are available here.

What if a certain screening is sold out?

Don’t panic. There is a “rush line” for each screening where the programmers will try to squeeze in as many people as possible on a first-come, first-served basis.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.