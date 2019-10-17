‘Marriage Story,’ ‘The Irishman’ headline Middleburg Film Festival

The Middleburg Film Festival has become an annual tradition for movie lovers in the D.C. area. This year, the seventh annual festival returns with multiple award contenders screening Thursday to Sunday.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

It’s become an annual tradition for movie lovers in the D.C. area — their own version of the Sundance Film Festival, but even more predictive of the Oscars.

Last year’s opening night film “Roma” went on to win the Oscar for Best Director, while its closing film “Green Book” went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

This year, the seventh annual Middleburg Film Festival returns with multiple award contenders screening Thursday to Sunday in Middleburg, Virginia.

“We don’t go into it thinking we want this film because we think it’s going to get an Oscar, we just look for the strongest films possible,” executive director Susan Koch told WTOP.

“A lot of it is, you curate to your own taste but you also try to anticipate what our audience will like. Let’s push the envelop a little and have something for everybody. Films during Oscar season can be a little on the dark or heavy side, so we also try to get a mix of films that are a little bit lighter, too.”

How does this year’s slate compare to previous years?

“We are so excited about this year,” founder Sheila Johnson said. “We’ve got the most incredible film lineup you’ve ever seen. Every year we sweat this out. We think, ‘OK, we’ve had great films this year, I hope we can find better films the following year,’ and it happens every time. All of the films that we’ve had year after year — we’re in our seventh year now — have been absolutely terrific.”

It all kicks off Thursday afternoon with the family drama “Parasite” by Joon-ho Bong (“Snowpiercer”), who won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

“It’s opening soon in theaters — I think it opens Friday — so we’ve had this tradition where we sneak it in first right before the official opening,” Koch said. “‘Parasite’ is a terrific film. He’s a brilliant filmmaker, so we knew we wanted to play it. It starts out how you think one way and ends up a totally unexpected ending. That film is a really strong candidate for best international feature.”

It continues with the opening night film “Marriage Story,” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in a crumbling cross-country relationship. Director Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale,” “Mistress America”) will offer a Q&A.

“His films are very personal, but this is his most personal yet,” Koch said. “He will be at the festival. We’re presenting him with our Spotlight Director Award. It is such a film good film and it’s so authentic … it’s actually about a marriage dissolving.”

“The performances by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are exceptional,” added Koch. “Then you’ve got Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta as the attorney. It’s such a well-done film and I think it’s deserving all the acclaim it’s getting, so we’re thrilled to be opening with it and to have Noah.”

Friday brings Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

“From the minute he’s there with his slippers and sweater, he is Mr. Rogers, no doubt about it,” Koch said. “It’s about this jaded journalist who’s assigned by his editor to write this story on Mr. Rogers and he’s very upset. He thinks Mr. Rogers couldn’t possibly be who he appears to be — nobody is that kind. … In the end, his life is changed by it. We have that journalist, Tom Junod, who the story is based on … played by Matthew Rhys. We also have the screenwriters coming.”

Friday’s slate also includes Cynthia Orivo as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.”

“It was filmed in Virginia, so it’s great this is the regional premiere,” Koch said. “We have Kasi Lemmons coming. She’s an incredible director who had her first breakout with ‘Eve’s Bayou’ over 20 years ago. We’re also honoring Terence Blanchard, who is the composer. … It is surprising it took so long for this to be made. Cynthia Orivo is amazing, so I think people are really in for a treat.”

Friday closes with the indie sensation “Waves,” following a suburban African-American family in South Florida. Actors Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will attend alongside director Trey Edward Shults.

“I needed a drink afterward,” Johnson said. “It’s a very powerful movie. I just had to sit there for about 15 minutes to take it all in. It really is quite a movie.”

Things lighten up Saturday with Taika Waititi’s quirky Nazi comedy “JoJo Rabbit,” which won the People’s Choice Award last month at the Toronto Film Festival.

“I think it’s brilliant,” Koch said. “If you read the description, you might not get it, but if you see it, you’ll get it. It uses humor to make a much deeper point. I was surprised that it won the Audience Award at Toronto … because I didn’t know how popular it would be, but it’s really such a creative, interesting film and funny.”

Saturday closes with the spotlight film “Ford vs. Ferrari,” starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon. The film’s composer Marco Beltrami will be in attendance.

“It is the best movie,” Johnson said. “I loved it. It is a testosterone movie. Every man should see this movie. … It’s a true story. I am telling you, there is so much going on in this movie besides the racing part. Just the back story of how Ford Motor Company really wanted to buy Ferrari and build the fastest race car. … It’s got a story over a story and it will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Sunday opens with a concert saluting legendary composer Terence Blanchard, whose career has spanned “Malcolm X” (1992) to “BlacKkKlansman” (2018).

“We’re going to do a concert featuring him on trumpet, his quintet and a 30-piece orchestra,” Koch said. “They’ll perform selections from his scores. We’ll also have the world premiere of his suite from ‘Harriet,’ so we’re super excited. … Many people know him as a jazz musician, but he’s actually scored over 50 films.”

Such events reveal Middleburg’s core message.

“What separates us out from all the other film festivals is that we really do celebrate the people behind the camera,” Johnson said. “It’s the composers, the costume designers, the cinematographers. It’s really important to highlight them and honor them, because movies wouldn’t make it without their support.”

It all builds to the closing film, Martin Scorsese’s epic gangster flick “The Irishman,” starring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel.

“It’s a terrific film,” Koch said. “Don’t be put off by the 3 1/2 hours. It really goes by. … You won’t even want to go to the bathroom. You’ll be riveted. … Scorsese actually de-ages his characters, so that’s really remarkable. … Rodrigo Prieto is coming, the cinematographer. He collaborates with Scorsese and was also the cinematographer of ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘Argo,’ ‘Silence,’ many films. We’re really excited about ‘The Irishman.’ It lives up to its hype.”

Best of all, you get to experience these movies in an idyllic rural setting.

“Our weather is going to be exceptional,” Johnson said. “This is all in a one-mile area with so much going on. We feed the soul with food, you drink wine, you have great conversation and you can see so many movies in a walkable setting.”

Tickets are $15 for adults or $10 for students — and they’re going fast.

“Don’t be dissuaded if it’s sold out because we do have a rush line for every screening and we try to get as many people in as possible,” Koch said. “Also, if you think you want to go to one film and it’s sold out, try another one. A lot of people say what they thought was their second choice winds up being their favorite of the festival. … At any given time there are four films screening at the different venues, so we encourage you to be adventurous in your choices.”

Find out more about the Middleburg Film Festival here.

Find more details on the festival website. Hear our full conversation below:

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

November 29, 2019 | WTOP's Jason Fraley chats with Sheila Johnson & Susan Koch ( Jason Fraley

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.