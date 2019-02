The right movie doesn’t always win. WTOP Film Critic Jason Fraley sets the record straight.

Best Picture: Moonlight La La Land

Best Director: Damien Chazelle (La La Land) Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best Actor: Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea) Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best Actress: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight / Hidden Figures)

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best Original Screenplay: Manchester By the Sea Hell or High Water

Best Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight Arrival

