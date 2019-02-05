Ford’s Theatre’s ‘The Wiz’ leads 2019 Helen Hayes Award nominees with 13

Which local theater productions will compete on May 13?

WASHINGTON — The Helen Hayes nominees were announced on Monday night.

Ford’s Theatre’s “The Wiz” leads the way with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.

The ultimate winners will be announced at the annual award ceremony on May 13.

Here are the nominees (“Hayes” for Equity casts, “Helen” for non-Equity casts):

Outstanding Production in a Musical – Hayes “Anything Goes” – Arena Stage “Camelot” – Shakespeare Theatre “Cinderella” – Imagination Stage “Dave” – Arena Stage “The Wiz” – Ford’s Theatre Outstanding Production in a Play – Hayes “Botticelli in the Fire” – Woolly Mammoth Theatre “Familiar” – Woolly Mammoth Theatre “Gloria” – Woolly Mammoth Theatre “Indecent” – Arena Stage “The Wolves” – Studio Theatre Outstanding Production in a Musical – Helen “Brooklyn The Musical” – Monumental Theatre Company “Chicago” – The Keegan Theatre “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” – Toby’s Dinner Theatre “Fly by Night” – 1st Stage “Girlfriend” – Signature Theatre Outstanding Production in a Play – Helen “The Events” – Theater Alliance “The Farnsworth Invention” – 1st Stage “The Lathe of Heaven” – Spooky Action Theater “Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce” – Constellation Theatre Company “Swimming With Whales” – 1st Stage

See the full list of nominees in all of the categories here.

Congrats to all of this year’s nominees!

