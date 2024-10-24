DC gears up for trifecta of high-security events as election nears

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the District is ready for Election Day, the certification of the results on Jan. 6 and the presidential inauguration.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. is ready for Election Day, the certification of the results on Jan. 6 and Inauguration Day.

“First, it is incumbent upon all of us to make sure people in D.C. know how, where, when to vote,” she told council members during a briefing this week. “Our votes matter.”

The mayor said there will be pervasive misinformation, especially on social media, and encouraged the public to follow vetted, trusted accounts. She also reminded everyone that it’s unlikely a winner will be declared in the presidential race on election night.

“The biggest thing that I would ask people to exercise is patience,” Bowser said. “The way the process works in some of these states is they don’t start counting the early votes until the day of the election.”

There are no credible threats right now, but Assistant City Administrator Christopher Rodriguez said the next few months will be fluid and unpredictable, so expect the unexpected. He also said national and international events, such as the Israel–Hamas war, impact Election Day.

“They add a layer of complexity to our security environment in an election situation, which could yield political violence, which could yield a lot of polarization,” Rodriguez said.

Bowser said the Jan. 6 certification has been designated as a “National Special Security Event,” which means there will be extra protections because the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deemed the event to be a potential target for terrorism or criminal activity.

“We know there will be a new administration, no matter who wins, and that there will be a transition,” Rodriguez said. “We are confident that we have, and will have, the information and intelligence necessary to modify our operations if we need to.”

Bowser said to expect “hardened” security around the U.S. Capitol Complex, including more law enforcement and fencing.

“The peaceful transfer of power, of course, is a hallmark of our democracy,” Bowser said. “United States Capitol Police are prepared to ensure a peaceful transfer of power at the Capitol, regardless of the victor.”

The District has been preparing for months, strengthening relationships with federal and regional partners. D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said close to 4,000 officers from across the country will provide support for the inauguration.

“Clearly based on what occurred last inauguration, we decided it would be appropriate to try to cast our net very far and wide, keeping in mind that some of our federal partners are also looking for external support,” Smith said.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay alert and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Rodriguez referenced when pipe bombs were discovered near the Democratic and Republican Party headquarters on Jan. 6, 2020.

“We found those based on a tip. Someone actually did see something and say something,” he said. “This is what we have to keep telling our residents — there’ll be a lot of things happening over the next several months. But they are, in many respects, our first line of defense.”

