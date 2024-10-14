Prep begins in DC months ahead of Inauguration Day

The election is three weeks away, but Inauguration Day preparations are already being made in the nation’s capital. Large black riot fences and concrete barriers surround parts of Lafayette park as well as the sidewalks near the White House.

The election is three weeks away, but Inauguration Day preparations are already being made in the nation’s capital. Large black riot fences and concrete barriers currently surround parts of Lafayette Park, as well as the sidewalks near the White House.

Construction crews in Lafayette Park are putting up Inauguration Day Parade stands and security barriers for the ushering in of the new president, which stands at nearly 100 days away on Jan. 20.

The National Park Service said the closures and riot fencing that’s all too familiar in D.C. are to ensure the safety of workers and visitors, and make it easier for building materials to be delivered and heavy machinery to be stored during the monthslong process.

Still, tourists eager for a photo in front of the White House are pushed a little further back behind the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park.

The northern part of Lafayette Park will remain open for visitors and political demonstrations.

The fencing is expected to be in place until February 2025.

Work for the presidential inauguration typically begins in November, but this year, preparation began early “to accommodate additional time needed for a safer and more secure environment for construction activities,” according to an NPS release.

In addition to building the construction zone near the White House, D.C.’s Department of Transportation is repaving a major portion of the inauguration parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Riot fences and concrete barriers go up around parts of Lafayette Park. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) Construction crews in Lafayette Park are putting up Inauguration Day parade stands and security barriers for the ushering in of the new president. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

