Back to school: Hear from Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent

Heading into the new school year, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence spoke with WTOP about challenges and triumphs for the Virginia school system.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Heading into the new school year, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence spoke with WTOP about challenges and triumphs for the Virginia school system.

What are you most looking forward to during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Spence: I’m excited to build on the progress we’ve made around creating schools where every student feels a sense of belonging. When students know they are valued, supported and connected, they’re more likely to thrive academically and personally. We’re also continuing to strengthen instruction, expand opportunities and support our amazing educators so every child has access to an excellent education.

What is the biggest challenge your school district is facing during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Spence: Public education today requires us to prepare students for a rapidly changing world while also addressing growing academic, social-emotional and workforce readiness needs. Thanks to the partnership between our school board, board of supervisors and community, we’ve been able to stay focused on what matters most: investing in our people and creating opportunities for students.

What impact, if any, do you expect federal funding cuts to have on your school system for the upcoming 2026-27 school year?

Spence: While there continues to be uncertainty at the federal level, our focus remains on ensuring students receive the support they need. Fortunately, Loudoun County has a long-standing commitment to investing in public education. We’ll continue working to ensure every student has access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

What role will technology, including AI, play in learning for your teachers and students during the 2026-27 school year?

Spence: Technology will continue to play an important role in preparing students for the future, but our approach has always been that technology should serve learning — not drive it. The most important element in any classroom remains the relationship between a skilled teacher and their students. We’re committed to using technology responsibly, ethically and intentionally.

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