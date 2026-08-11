Back to school: Hear from Stafford County Public Schools superintendent

Heading into the new school year, Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Smith spoke with WTOP about challenges and triumphs for the Virginia school system.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Heading into the new school year, Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Smith spoke with WTOP about challenges and triumphs for the Virginia school system.

What are you most looking forward to during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Smith: I’m most looking forward to welcoming our students back and building partnerships with families. This year brings exciting opportunities to shape the culture of our schools, strengthen our connections with one another, and create new possibilities for students. I’m especially excited to open our final two specialty centers, AMP and ASCENT, and see students take advantage of these opportunities.

What is the biggest challenge your school district is facing during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Smith: Two of our biggest challenges are maintaining aging infrastructure while continuing to meet the growing needs of our students. We must also remain focused on student mental health and ensuring students have the support they need to thrive. Both require thoughtful planning, sustained investment, and a commitment to putting students first.

What impact, if any, do you expect federal funding cuts to have on your school system for the upcoming 2026-27 school year?

Smith: At this time, we are not aware of specific federal funding cuts that would impact Stafford Schools during the 2026-27 school year. We will continue to monitor federal decisions and assess any potential impact on our schools and students as more information becomes available.

What role will technology, including AI, play in learning for your teachers and students during the 2026-27 school year?

Smith: Technology, including AI, will be an important part of learning this year. Our ILCs and librarians will provide embedded support for staff, while high school students will explore AI as part of digital citizenship. We’ll focus on the opportunities and risks of these tools, helping students and staff understand when and how AI can appropriately and responsibly support learning.

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