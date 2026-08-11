Back to school: Hear from Spotsylvania County Public Schools superintendent

Heading into the new school year, Spotsylvania County Public Schools superintendent Clint Mitchell spoke with WTOP about challenges and triumphs for the Virginia school system.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Heading into the new school year, Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Clint Mitchell spoke with WTOP about challenges and triumphs for the Virginia school system.

What are you most looking forward to during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Mitchell: I look forward to welcoming our students back into their classrooms, where they will create new memories and experiences that will last a lifetime. I am excited to see how our students and staff continue to embrace our generative AI initiatives to enhance teaching and learning. I also look forward to strengthening our partnerships with families as we work together to meet the needs of every child.

What is the biggest challenge your school district is facing during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Mitchell: The most significant challenge facing Spotsylvania County Public Schools during the upcoming school year is finding a healthy and productive balance between School Board governance and the Superintendent’s administrative leadership to effectively meet the needs of students and staff.

What impact, if any, do you expect federal funding cuts to have on your school system for the upcoming 2026-27 school year?

Mitchell: I do not anticipate that federal funding reductions will have a significant impact during the upcoming school year, as the majority of the division’s funding comes from state and local sources. SCPS receives funding through several federal Title programs. However, I expect those allocations to remain relatively consistent with the funding levels we have received over the past several years.

What role will technology, including AI, play in learning for your teachers and students during the 2026-27 school year?

Mitchell: I recognize the nationwide concern regarding screen time for students, however, we must also ensure that students have access to current technologies. To that end, beginning our Gen AI initiatives with teacher practice in grades PK–5 is essential. We must provide staff with the tools, knowledge and skills necessary to use Gen AI responsibly, ethically and effectively to support instruction.

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