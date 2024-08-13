Manassas city schools expanding free breakfast, lunch to all students this school year

All students in Manassas City Public Schools will receive free meals this school year as part of the federal school lunch program, the school division announced in a news release.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The 7,700 students in the division will receive free breakfast and lunch at no charge during the school year, which began Monday.

The free meals are possible because all nine schools in Manassas City Public Schools are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision made available under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Households will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions, the release said.

The Manassas news comes nearly a month after Prince William County Public Schools announced an expansion of the same program, enabling 24 more schools in the division to use the Community Eligibility Provision.

That expansion enrolled 26,516 additional students to the Community Eligibility Provision and brought the total number of schools in the division offering free meals to 68.

