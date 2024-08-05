What’s new across DC-area school districts this year?

From vaping, the cost of school supplies to cellphone policies, the WTOP team is studying up on hot-button topics in education across the D.C. region. Follow on air and online in our series “WTOP Goes Back to School” this August and September.
The end of the summer is quickly approaching and it’s almost time to pack the backpacks and lunch bags again.
Here’s what to know about what’s new in D.C.-area school systems this year.
DC
DC Public Schools
Number of schools: 117
Total enrollment: 51,294
First Day: Aug. 26
What to know:
- Entering the second year of the 6th grade academy initiative. The academies work to ensure a smooth transition to middle school.
- Plans to strengthen partnerships with area universities to expand dual enrollment and college course options for students.
- Implementation of the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s new Social and Emotional Learning standards, which aim to help students learn to manage emotions and resolve conflicts.
- Implementation of OSSE’s new financial literacy standards, with the goal of helping students prepare for life after high school.
Maryland
Frederick County Public Schools
Number of schools: 69 last year
Total enrollment: 48,905 projected
First Day: Aug. 21
What to know:
- Virtual programming for third through eighth grades was cut as part of the division’s fiscal 2025 budget.
- The district is establishing a work group to study school start times, The Frederick News-Post reported.
Montgomery County Public Schools
Number of schools: 210
Total enrollment: 160,770 last year
First Day: Aug. 26
What to know:
- First year for new Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
- Pickleball is becoming a varsity sport this fall.
- The district’s Virtual Academy has been cut as part of the budget the school division passed in the spring.
Prince George’s County Public Schools
Number of schools: 202 last year
Total enrollment: 131,325 last year
First Day: Aug. 26
What to know:
- New start times for some schools this fall.
- Promising more reliable transportation after some buses were either late or in some cases didn’t show up at all last school year.
Howard County Public Schools
Number of schools: 78 last year
Total enrollment: 57,633 last year
First Day: Aug. 26
Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Number of schools: 129, according to AACPS Transportation
Total enrollment: 84,346 last year
First Day: Aug. 26 or 27, depending on grade level
Virginia
Arlington Public Schools
Number of schools: 42
Total enrollment: 27,536
First Day: Aug. 26
City of Alexandria Public Schools
Number of schools: 18
Total enrollment: 16,439 last year
First Day: Aug. 19
What to know:
- Plans to fully adopt the academies model at Alexandria City High School. It will allow thousands of students to participate in small learning communities based on their interests.
- Focus on creating a policy and plan for collective bargaining.
- Working toward establishing the school system’s next strategic plan.
Fairfax County Public Schools
Number of schools: 199
Total enrollment: 180,970 last year
First Day: Aug. 19
What to know:
- Select early release Mondays for elementary schools, to enable teachers to finish state-mandated trainings.
- Cellphone pilot program for some middle schools. Students will put their phones in a pouch that won’t be able to be opened until the end of the day.
- Will implement updated Standards of Learning from Virginia’s Department of Education.
- New athletics offerings include varsity boys’ volleyball and varsity girls’ wrestling.
- Staff members are now eligible for maternity and paternity leave.
Loudoun County Public Schools
Number of schools: Opening 99th and 100th schools this year
Total enrollment: 82,028
First Day: Aug. 22
What to know:
- Ten elementary schools are starting later beginning this school year.
- Schools will be closed for four extra days so teachers can finish trainings.
- Updated cellphone use plan scheduled to go into effect.
- Henrietta Lacks Elementary School is the district’s first primary school, offering Kindergarten through second grade.
- Will open alternative school, North Star School.
- New Health and Medical Sciences program, HAMSci, will open at Tuscarora High School.
Prince William County Public Schools
Number of schools: 99
Total enrollment: As of May, 91,739 for pre-K through 12th grade
First Day: Aug. 19
What to know:
- As part of an update to device rules, cellphones will be prohibited during instructional time.
- Many students will have new bus stops as part of a change to the transportation system. Routes will be made available Aug. 12.
- Students at 24 more schools will have access to free breakfast and lunch.
- Adding another human trafficking prevention specialist.
- Partnered with Hazel Health to offer mental health services for all students at no cost to families. Families will have to opt in to the program.
Stafford County Public Schools
Number of schools: 33
Total enrollment: 32,000
First Day: Aug. 13
What to know:
- Cellphones have to be off and away during the whole instructional day for all grade levels.
- Identifying buses by route numbers and introduced a new app, MyRide K-12.
- Introduced specialty centers at three high schools.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.