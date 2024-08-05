What’s new across DC-area school districts this year?

The end of the summer is quickly approaching and it's almost time to pack the backpacks and lunch bags again. Here's what to know about what's new in D.C.-area school systems this year.

From vaping, the cost of school supplies to cellphone policies, the WTOP team is studying up on hot-button topics in education across the D.C. region. Follow on air and online in our series “WTOP Goes Back to School” this August and September.

DC

DC Public Schools

Number of schools: 117

Total enrollment: 51,294

First Day: Aug. 26

What to know:

Maryland

Frederick County Public Schools

Number of schools: 69 last year

Total enrollment: 48,905 projected

First Day: Aug. 21

What to know:

Virtual programming for third through eighth grades was cut as part of the division’s fiscal 2025 budget.

The district is establishing a work group to study school start times, The Frederick News-Post reported.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Number of schools: 210

Total enrollment: 160,770 last year

First Day: Aug. 26

What to know:

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Number of schools: 202 last year

Total enrollment: 131,325 last year

First Day: Aug. 26

What to know:

New start times for some schools this fall.

Promising more reliable transportation after some buses were either late or in some cases didn’t show up at all last school year.

Howard County Public Schools

Number of schools: 78 last year

Total enrollment: 57,633 last year

First Day: Aug. 26

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Number of schools: 129, according to AACPS Transportation

Total enrollment: 84,346 last year

First Day: Aug. 26 or 27, depending on grade level

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools

Number of schools: 42

Total enrollment: 27,536

First Day: Aug. 26

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Number of schools: 18

Total enrollment: 16,439 last year

First Day: Aug. 19

What to know:

Plans to fully adopt the academies model at Alexandria City High School. It will allow thousands of students to participate in small learning communities based on their interests.

Focus on creating a policy and plan for collective bargaining.

Working toward establishing the school system’s next strategic plan.

Fairfax County Public Schools

Number of schools: 199

Total enrollment: 180,970 last year

First Day: Aug. 19

What to know:

Select early release Mondays for elementary schools, to enable teachers to finish state-mandated trainings.

Cellphone pilot program for some middle schools. Students will put their phones in a pouch that won’t be able to be opened until the end of the day.

Will implement updated Standards of Learning from Virginia’s Department of Education.

Standards of Learning from Virginia’s Department of Education. New athletics offerings include varsity boys’ volleyball and varsity girls’ wrestling.

Staff members are now eligible for maternity and paternity leave.

Loudoun County Public Schools

Number of schools: Opening 99th and 100th schools this year

Total enrollment: 82,028

First Day: Aug. 22

What to know:

Ten elementary schools are starting later beginning this school year.

Schools will be closed for four extra days so teachers can finish trainings.

Updated cellphone use plan scheduled to go into effect.

Henrietta Lacks Elementary School is the district’s first primary school, offering Kindergarten through second grade.

Will open alternative school, North Star School.

New Health and Medical Sciences program, HAMSci, will open at Tuscarora High School.

Prince William County Public Schools

Number of schools: 99

Total enrollment: As of May, 91,739 for pre-K through 12th grade

First Day: Aug. 19

What to know:

Stafford County Public Schools

Number of schools: 33

Total enrollment: 32,000

First Day: Aug. 13

What to know:

Cellphones have to be off and away during the whole instructional day for all grade levels.

Identifying buses by route numbers and introduced a new app, MyRide K-12.

Introduced specialty centers at three high schools.

