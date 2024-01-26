BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abington 51, Hatboro-Horsham 46 Academy of the New Church 73, Lawrenceville, N.J. 46 Aliquippa 81, South Side…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 51, Hatboro-Horsham 46

Academy of the New Church 73, Lawrenceville, N.J. 46

Aliquippa 81, South Side 44

Allentown Central Catholic 43, Northampton 39

Antietam 49, Kutztown 40

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 64, Summit Academy 48

Archbishop Wood 84, Cardinal O’Hara 68

Avella 61, Western Beaver County 49

Beaver Area 63, Central Valley 51

Belle Vernon 85, Southmoreland 73

Bensalem 58, Council Rock North 51

Berks Catholic 64, Twin Valley 48

Bethel Park 90, Ringgold 49

Bethlehem Center 40, Carmichaels 34

Bethlehem Freedom 51, Easton 48

Bethlehem Liberty 66, Allentown Dieruff 35

Bishop Canevin 48, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 45

Bishop Carroll 70, Richland 58

Brandywine Heights 54, Tulpehocken 48

Brentwood 40, Steel Valley 37

Calvary Christian 37, Palumbo 33

Cambridge Springs 67, Eisenhower 60

Camp Hill Trinity 61, Camp Hill 44

Canon-McMillan 51, Norwin 47

Carlisle 63, State College 46

Catasauqua 55, Northern Lehigh 50

Cedar Cliff 43, Palmyra 37

Cedar Crest 79, Lebanon 49

Central Bucks East 62, Central Bucks South 38

Central Bucks West 77, North Penn 63

Central Dauphin 51, Harrisburg 45

Central Martinsburg 49, Bald Eagle Area 32

Chambersburg 60, Central Dauphin East 47

Chartiers-Houston High School 54, Bentworth 47

Cheltenham 68, Lower Moreland 47

Conemaugh Valley 72, United 67

Conestoga Christian 56, Alliance Christian 34

Conrad Weiser 56, Daniel Boone 52

Corry 73, Titusville 45

Cross Christian, Del. 58, Shipley 57

Cumberland Valley 68, Altoona 24

Dallastown 40, Spring Grove 37

Danville 55, Lewisburg 36

Deer Lakes 83, Blackhawk 58

Derry 51, Burrell 50

Devon Preparatory School 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 45

Dobbins 78, Overbrook 51

Downingtown West 75, West Chester East 71

Dubois 45, Punxsutawney 39

ELCO 71, Northern Lebanon 40

Eden Christian 59, Winchester Thurston 43

Elk County Catholic High School 42, Johnsonburg 36

Elwood City Riverside 50, New Brighton 26

Emmaus 55, Allentown Allen 38

Engineering And Science 98, TECH Freire Charter 45

Erie 86, Erie Cathedral Prep 78

Erie First Christian Academy 68, Iroquois 52

Erie McDowell 67, General McLane High School 61

Fairview 53, Seneca 41

Faith Christian Academy 74, Bristol 28

Fannett-Metal 62, Everett 57

Farrell 82, Kennedy Catholic 40

Fels 88, Philadelphia Northeast 81

Fleetwood 53, Schuylkill Valley 46

Fort Cherry 71, Frazier 43

Franklin Regional 63, Penn-Trafford 58, OT

Freeport 61, Knoch 55

Gateway 62, McKeesport 55

Girard 65, North East 36

Greencastle Antrim 58, Big Spring 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Leechburg 23

Greensburg Salem 59, Indiana 50

Grove City 65, Wilmington 22

Haverford School 51, Penn Charter 50

Hazleton Area 50, Pittston Area 27

Hickory 50, Sharon 49

Highlands 61, Hampton 59

Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 82, Denver Academy of Torah, Colo. 31

Hopewell 62, Ambridge 52

Jefferson-Morgan 66, Mapletown 58

Jenkintown 53, The Christian Academy 44

Juniata Valley 78, West Branch 62

Kiski Area 79, Greater Latrobe Senior High School 47

Lakeview 38, Sharpsville 30

Ligonier Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 46

Lincoln Park Charter 95, Pittsburgh North Catholic 77

Lower Dauphin 61, Mifflin County 53

Mahanoy Area 71, Weatherly 32

Marian Catholic 73, Williams Valley 57

Martin Luther King 57, Parkway Center City Middle College 32

Mastery Charter South 42, Masterman 32

McConnellsburg High School 67, Forbes Road 34

Meadville 73, Fort LeBoeuf High School 47

Mechanicsburg 51, Hershey 49

Mercer 85, West Middlesex 33

Mercyhurst Prep 63, Northwestern 23

Mifflinburg 58, Central Columbia 41

Minersville 62, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional High School 33

Mohawk 82, Ellwood CIty 77

Monessen 74, Geibel Catholic 41

Montour 71, West Mifflin 49

Mount Lebanon High School 51, Baldwin 46

Mt Carmel Christian 48, Charleroi 40

Nanticoke Area 43, Hanover Area 41

Neshaminy 59, Council Rock South 40

Neshannock 77, Beaver Falls 35

Neumann-Goretti 83, Archbishop Ryan 63

New Foundations def. Life Center Academy, N.J., forfeit

New Hope-Solebury High School 53, Springfield Montco 51

North Allegheny 71, New Castle 63

North Hills 64, Mars 57

North Schuylkill 66, Panther Valley 49

North Star 53, Windber 44

Northern Cambria 58, Cambria Heights 46

Northgate 56, Sewickley Academy 35

Northumberland Christian 53, Sullivan County 40

Notre Dame – Green Pond 84, Bangor 49

Octorara 58, Donegal 57

Oil City 44, Warren 42

Oley Valley 64, Hamburg 44

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 58, Sto-Rox 42

Parkland 65, Whitehall 55

Penn Hills 44, Fox Chapel 42

Penn Manor 48, Hempfield 39

Penns Valley 60, Bellefonte 54

Pennsbury 34, Harry S. Truman High School 25

Perkiomen School 92, Malvern Phelps 78

Philadelphia George Washington 70, Kensington 57

Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy 59, Plumstead Christian 34

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 63, Pine-Richland 49

Portage Area 54, Conemaugh Township 49

Propel Braddock Hills 70, Propel Montour High School 39

Quaker Valley 63, East Allegheny 18

Reading 78, Governor Mifflin 65

Red Land 55, Milton Hershey 52

Redbank Valley 76, North Clarion High School 25

River Valley 86, Purchase Line 40

Rochester 56, Cornell 47

Rock, Fla. 77, Imani Christian Academy 52

Roxborough 58, Bodine 54

Saegertown 63, Cochranton 17

Salisbury-Elk Lick 49, Union Grant, W.Va. 43

Schuylkill Haven 48, Tri-Valley 42

Selinsgrove 48, Shikellamy 44

Seneca Valley 61, Butler 56

Serra Catholic 72, Clairton 61

Shady Side Academy 77, Valley 46

Shaler 71, Plum 32

Shamokin 83, Central Mountain 44

Shippensburg 69, James Buchanan 55

Slippery Rock 62, Greenville 56

Souderton 47, Pennridge 38

South Park 54, Keystone Oaks 49

Springdale 68, Riverview 37

St. Marys 57, Brookville 55

Stroudsburg 48, East Stroudsburg South 33

Tamaqua 79, Jim Thorpe 57

The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 69, La Salle College High School 43

Thomas Jefferson 70, Peters Township 58

Trinity 85, Connellsville 51

Union Area 78, Carlynton 54

Uniontown 89, Albert Gallatin 63

Upper Dublin 56, Wissahickon 48

Upper St. Clair 48, Hempfield Area 39

Warwick 59, Cocalico 36

Washington 64, Brownsville 39

Waynesboro 57, Gettysburg 52

West Greene 61, California 49

West Lawn Wilson 64, Exeter 63

West York 47, Eastern York 44

William Tennent 65, Upper Moreland 54

Woodland Hills 58, Armstrong 46

York Suburban 73, New Oxford 58

Yough 58, Waynesburg Central 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milton vs. Jersey Shore, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.