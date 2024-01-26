BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 51, Hatboro-Horsham 46
Academy of the New Church 73, Lawrenceville, N.J. 46
Aliquippa 81, South Side 44
Allentown Central Catholic 43, Northampton 39
Antietam 49, Kutztown 40
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 64, Summit Academy 48
Archbishop Wood 84, Cardinal O’Hara 68
Avella 61, Western Beaver County 49
Beaver Area 63, Central Valley 51
Belle Vernon 85, Southmoreland 73
Bensalem 58, Council Rock North 51
Berks Catholic 64, Twin Valley 48
Bethel Park 90, Ringgold 49
Bethlehem Center 40, Carmichaels 34
Bethlehem Freedom 51, Easton 48
Bethlehem Liberty 66, Allentown Dieruff 35
Bishop Canevin 48, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 45
Bishop Carroll 70, Richland 58
Brandywine Heights 54, Tulpehocken 48
Brentwood 40, Steel Valley 37
Calvary Christian 37, Palumbo 33
Cambridge Springs 67, Eisenhower 60
Camp Hill Trinity 61, Camp Hill 44
Canon-McMillan 51, Norwin 47
Carlisle 63, State College 46
Catasauqua 55, Northern Lehigh 50
Cedar Cliff 43, Palmyra 37
Cedar Crest 79, Lebanon 49
Central Bucks East 62, Central Bucks South 38
Central Bucks West 77, North Penn 63
Central Dauphin 51, Harrisburg 45
Central Martinsburg 49, Bald Eagle Area 32
Chambersburg 60, Central Dauphin East 47
Chartiers-Houston High School 54, Bentworth 47
Cheltenham 68, Lower Moreland 47
Conemaugh Valley 72, United 67
Conestoga Christian 56, Alliance Christian 34
Conrad Weiser 56, Daniel Boone 52
Corry 73, Titusville 45
Cross Christian, Del. 58, Shipley 57
Cumberland Valley 68, Altoona 24
Dallastown 40, Spring Grove 37
Danville 55, Lewisburg 36
Deer Lakes 83, Blackhawk 58
Derry 51, Burrell 50
Devon Preparatory School 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 45
Dobbins 78, Overbrook 51
Downingtown West 75, West Chester East 71
Dubois 45, Punxsutawney 39
ELCO 71, Northern Lebanon 40
Eden Christian 59, Winchester Thurston 43
Elk County Catholic High School 42, Johnsonburg 36
Elwood City Riverside 50, New Brighton 26
Emmaus 55, Allentown Allen 38
Engineering And Science 98, TECH Freire Charter 45
Erie 86, Erie Cathedral Prep 78
Erie First Christian Academy 68, Iroquois 52
Erie McDowell 67, General McLane High School 61
Fairview 53, Seneca 41
Faith Christian Academy 74, Bristol 28
Fannett-Metal 62, Everett 57
Farrell 82, Kennedy Catholic 40
Fels 88, Philadelphia Northeast 81
Fleetwood 53, Schuylkill Valley 46
Fort Cherry 71, Frazier 43
Franklin Regional 63, Penn-Trafford 58, OT
Freeport 61, Knoch 55
Gateway 62, McKeesport 55
Girard 65, North East 36
Greencastle Antrim 58, Big Spring 47
Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Leechburg 23
Greensburg Salem 59, Indiana 50
Grove City 65, Wilmington 22
Haverford School 51, Penn Charter 50
Hazleton Area 50, Pittston Area 27
Hickory 50, Sharon 49
Highlands 61, Hampton 59
Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 82, Denver Academy of Torah, Colo. 31
Hopewell 62, Ambridge 52
Jefferson-Morgan 66, Mapletown 58
Jenkintown 53, The Christian Academy 44
Juniata Valley 78, West Branch 62
Kiski Area 79, Greater Latrobe Senior High School 47
Lakeview 38, Sharpsville 30
Ligonier Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 46
Lincoln Park Charter 95, Pittsburgh North Catholic 77
Lower Dauphin 61, Mifflin County 53
Mahanoy Area 71, Weatherly 32
Marian Catholic 73, Williams Valley 57
Martin Luther King 57, Parkway Center City Middle College 32
Mastery Charter South 42, Masterman 32
McConnellsburg High School 67, Forbes Road 34
Meadville 73, Fort LeBoeuf High School 47
Mechanicsburg 51, Hershey 49
Mercer 85, West Middlesex 33
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Northwestern 23
Mifflinburg 58, Central Columbia 41
Minersville 62, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional High School 33
Mohawk 82, Ellwood CIty 77
Monessen 74, Geibel Catholic 41
Montour 71, West Mifflin 49
Mount Lebanon High School 51, Baldwin 46
Mt Carmel Christian 48, Charleroi 40
Nanticoke Area 43, Hanover Area 41
Neshaminy 59, Council Rock South 40
Neshannock 77, Beaver Falls 35
Neumann-Goretti 83, Archbishop Ryan 63
New Foundations def. Life Center Academy, N.J., forfeit
New Hope-Solebury High School 53, Springfield Montco 51
North Allegheny 71, New Castle 63
North Hills 64, Mars 57
North Schuylkill 66, Panther Valley 49
North Star 53, Windber 44
Northern Cambria 58, Cambria Heights 46
Northgate 56, Sewickley Academy 35
Northumberland Christian 53, Sullivan County 40
Notre Dame – Green Pond 84, Bangor 49
Octorara 58, Donegal 57
Oil City 44, Warren 42
Oley Valley 64, Hamburg 44
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 58, Sto-Rox 42
Parkland 65, Whitehall 55
Penn Hills 44, Fox Chapel 42
Penn Manor 48, Hempfield 39
Penns Valley 60, Bellefonte 54
Pennsbury 34, Harry S. Truman High School 25
Perkiomen School 92, Malvern Phelps 78
Philadelphia George Washington 70, Kensington 57
Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy 59, Plumstead Christian 34
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 63, Pine-Richland 49
Portage Area 54, Conemaugh Township 49
Propel Braddock Hills 70, Propel Montour High School 39
Quaker Valley 63, East Allegheny 18
Reading 78, Governor Mifflin 65
Red Land 55, Milton Hershey 52
Redbank Valley 76, North Clarion High School 25
River Valley 86, Purchase Line 40
Rochester 56, Cornell 47
Rock, Fla. 77, Imani Christian Academy 52
Roxborough 58, Bodine 54
Saegertown 63, Cochranton 17
Salisbury-Elk Lick 49, Union Grant, W.Va. 43
Schuylkill Haven 48, Tri-Valley 42
Selinsgrove 48, Shikellamy 44
Seneca Valley 61, Butler 56
Serra Catholic 72, Clairton 61
Shady Side Academy 77, Valley 46
Shaler 71, Plum 32
Shamokin 83, Central Mountain 44
Shippensburg 69, James Buchanan 55
Slippery Rock 62, Greenville 56
Souderton 47, Pennridge 38
South Park 54, Keystone Oaks 49
Springdale 68, Riverview 37
St. Marys 57, Brookville 55
Stroudsburg 48, East Stroudsburg South 33
Tamaqua 79, Jim Thorpe 57
The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 69, La Salle College High School 43
Thomas Jefferson 70, Peters Township 58
Trinity 85, Connellsville 51
Union Area 78, Carlynton 54
Uniontown 89, Albert Gallatin 63
Upper Dublin 56, Wissahickon 48
Upper St. Clair 48, Hempfield Area 39
Warwick 59, Cocalico 36
Washington 64, Brownsville 39
Waynesboro 57, Gettysburg 52
West Greene 61, California 49
West Lawn Wilson 64, Exeter 63
West York 47, Eastern York 44
William Tennent 65, Upper Moreland 54
Woodland Hills 58, Armstrong 46
York Suburban 73, New Oxford 58
Yough 58, Waynesburg Central 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milton vs. Jersey Shore, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
