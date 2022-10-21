RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
‘Anti-racist’ resolution fails at Fairfax County School Board meeting

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

October 21, 2022, 7:42 AM

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has taken aim at what it claims is the teaching of “critical race theory” in Virginia schools

Now, some Fairfax County school leaders appear to be firing back.

Neither critical race theory nor the administration’s push against its teaching were mentioned by name in the latest Fairfax County School Board meeting Thursday night. But they loomed large as the board considered a resolution to support educators in implementing “anti-racist, and equity- and justice- based” teaching.

Some link those terms to critical race theory.

“We should be dedicated to courageous conversations regarding our history and the development of our nation,” Board member Karen Keys-Gamarra said. “This commitment has been challenged by our political atmosphere.”

“So we find ourselves yet again in the same place of having national debates, really, at our dais,” said board member Abrar Omeish.

But after a contentious back-and-forth, the board dropped the anti-racist and equity- and justice- based language, instead vowing to support teachers in delivering an “inclusive” curriculum.

“Amending it to the weak and hollow statements and words where originally it was strong and clear, it doesn’t make sense to me,” said student representative Michele Togbe.

Board member Karen Corbett Sanders said that the board has spent “an inordinate amount of time,” on a resolution that doesn’t address the important issues impacting the school system.

