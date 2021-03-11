Catholic University aims for full in-person instruction in the fall

The Catholic University of America is planning to return students to campus for in-person instruction during the coming fall semester, the school said Thursday.

“I am happy to announce that Catholic University is ready to take the next step – a return to full in-person instruction beginning Fall 2021,” university President John Garvey said in a statement.

When the coronavirus pandemic first struck one year ago, the university — like almost all others — sent students home and held classes online. Last fall, they invited freshmen back to campus, and all students were invited back in the spring. Still, many classes were held online at that point.

“While there are many benefits to our newly developed ability to conduct classes online, the Catholic University experience is one that is lived together in community — in the classroom, in the lab, in the dining hall, on the sports field, and in St. Vincent’s Chapel,” Garvey said.

Garvey said more details about the Fall 2021 semester would be provided in the coming weeks.

Catholic is not the only area university to commit to in-person instruction come fall; the University of Maryland has also announced its plan to return students to classrooms.

