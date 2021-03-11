CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Aspirin aids COVID-19 outcomes | Georgetown unveils graduation plans | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » Catholic University aims for…

Catholic University aims for full in-person instruction in the fall

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 11, 2021, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Catholic University of America is planning to return students to campus for in-person instruction during the coming fall semester, the school said Thursday.

“I am happy to announce that Catholic University is ready to take the next step – a return to full in-person instruction beginning Fall 2021,” university President John Garvey said in a statement.

When the coronavirus pandemic first struck one year ago, the university — like almost all others — sent students home and held classes online. Last fall, they invited freshmen back to campus, and all students were invited back in the spring. Still, many classes were held online at that point.

“While there are many benefits to our newly developed ability to conduct classes online, the Catholic University experience is one that is lived together in community — in the classroom, in the lab, in the dining hall, on the sports field, and in St. Vincent’s Chapel,” Garvey said.

Garvey said more details about the Fall 2021 semester would be provided in the coming weeks.

Catholic is not the only area university to commit to in-person instruction come fall; the University of Maryland has also announced its plan to return students to classrooms.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

VBA says it will reduce the disability claims backlog by fall, but Congress isn't so sure

USPS aims to hit break-even year by 2023 under 10-year infrastructure plan

Lawmakers alarmed by high COVID-19 vaccine refusal rate at BOP workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up