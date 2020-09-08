Montgomery County to resume free school meal service for students

Montgomery County, Maryland, will resume free school meals to students this fall.
The school system announced last month that it would stop offering free meals to students, but it said Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the waivers that allowed the schools to provide free meals to students during the summer.
Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all county children enrolled in Montgomery County Public schools. A student ID number is not required, but names will be taken for each child.
Meal service will be available at 74 county school sites. On Tuesday, the following mobile sites will also be reinstated:
School Bus Service Sites — 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (double meals) and Friday at the following locations:
- Pembridge/Amherst Apartments
- Nob Hill Apartments
- Woodmont Apartments
- Forest Park Apartments
Wednesdays only — noon — 1 p.m.
- Crossroads Farmers’ Market
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.