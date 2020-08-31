Back to school — virtually — for many today

It's back to class virtually Monday for hundreds of thousands of students in some of the D.C. region's largest school systems.

Students in Maryland’s Montgomery, Prince George’s, Frederick, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will log on to their computers, as will students in D.C.

In Virginia, Manassas City Public Schools and Stafford County Public Schools return.

“We are reimagining every aspect of how we provide teaching and learning. While we had hoped we would come together for in-person learning, we’re going to make virtual learning work,” Montgomery County Deputy Superintendent of Schools Monifa B. McKnight said in an back to school video.

Typically on the first day of school, students would be putting on their new school clothes and would be heading to school bus stops.

With the arrival of coronavirus six months ago, school life moved to distance learning platforms.

Many school systems issued laptops to all students to ensure they have the equipment they need. Students will be online for about 5 1/2 hours of instruction.

In Prince George’s County, the school system has come up with a list of etiquette tips for parents during distance learning, reminding parents that online classroom time not time for parents to ask teachers questions or to interrupt teachers. The school system also launched other resources to help parents, including a hotline to help troubleshoot problems.