Prince George’s Co. schools launch new virtual resources for families

Melissa Howell

August 30, 2020, 6:43 AM

Students in Prince George’s County begin school Monday and there are some new resources to help parents navigate virtual learning.

The school district announced that it has a new hotline to provide live assistance and a few parent centers where they’ll offer help with navigating platforms, troubleshooting and other needs when it comes to technology or curriculum.

The centers will be opening at nine schools throughout the county including High Point High School, Charles Carroll Middle School and Drew Freeman Middle School.

The new hotline will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parents may call 240-696-3315 for help.

There will also be a distance learning hotline that will provide assistance Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance will be provided at 240-696-6229.

The district will also host several webinars throughout the school year to help guide parents who may need additional help.

