Total number of virus cases at Virginia Tech rises to 178

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 10:43 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The total number of coronavirus cases among students and employees at Virginia Tech has risen to 178.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that there was an increase of 157 positive tests for the week ending Sunday. The university’s positivity rate is 1.8% out of 10,053 tests.

Virginia Tech had required an estimated 8,600 students living on campus to take a COVID-19 test.

As of Sunday, 48 students were confined to isolation spaces.

The school in Blacksburg has set aside 425 beds for quarantine space.

