Anne Arundel Co. schools work on options for new year during pandemic

Like school systems across the U.S., Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland is developing options for students in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like school systems across the U.S., Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland is developing options for students in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three plans were put on the table for consideration during a livestreamed school board meeting Wednesday: reopen schools for all students; keep buildings closed and utilize distance learning; or a combination of both.

AACPS Superintendent George Arlotto said he wants to finalize the plans soon, by the end of July or the first week of August.

Discussion on the plans comes as the county school system works to expand digital access for students and staff. Arlotto said Wi-Fi signal range is being boosted by new antennas attached to school buildings and that Anne Arundel Community College is lending Wi-Fi hotspots for families without internet at home.

“We’re excited to get our hands on those and get them to families that need them,” Arlotto said.

Thousands of laptops have been distributed to families and staff as well, according to Arlotto.

Discussions on plans for students in the fall comes as Maryland moves toward reopening nonessential businesses and Phase Two for the state.

Many businesses that were ordered to close — like large and small retail shops, tattoo parlors and nail salons — can open their doors again Friday.

More Coronavirus news